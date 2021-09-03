Shopping

We Found Olivia Rodrigo's Reformation Top -- Plus, Shop the Sale Up to 70% Off

By ETonline Staff
We found Olivia Rodrigo's chic top! The "Driver's License" singer shared a stylish selfie on Instagram. In the pic she's rocking a green fitted top with a sweetheart neckline and thin spaghetti straps (with a matching phone case from Wildflower).

Rodrigo's top is from sustainable fashion line Reformation -- a favorite among celebs and influencers. Taylor Swift recently wore the Joyce Dress in her first TikTok video. Rodrigo's top in the green color is sold out, but you can still score the Liza Top in black, floral print or blue-and-white pattern. 

Liza Top
Liza Top
Reformation
Liza Top
$128

And while you're shopping the Liza Top, check out some of the amazing deals at Reformation right now, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Reformation is offering up to 70% off on dresses, tops, jeans, loungewear, sweaters, activewear, skirts and shorts. Reformation is best known for their dresses. From minis to midis, Ref specializes in on-trend frocks with flirty, head-turning details. 

Check out the entire Reformation sale and see our favorite picks below. 

Andie Linen Dress (Es)
Andie Linen Dress (Es)
Reformation
Andie Linen Dress (Es)
A super cute linen dress with a ruffle-trim bodice and thin spaghetti straps. 
$124 (REGULARLY $248)
Kim Dress (Es)
Kim Dress Es
Reformation
Kim Dress (Es)
A romantic, high-neck, long-sleeve silk mini dress with an open back that's begging to be worn to a fall wedding. 
$139 (REGULARLY $278)
Doutzen Dress
Doutzen Dress
Reformation
Doutzen Dress
This floral dress with quarter-length ruffled sleeves is perfect for fall. Pair it with booties and a lightweight jacket. 
$109 (REGULARLY $218)
Bekkah Dress
Bekkah Dress
Reformation
Bekkah Dress
This beautiful square-neck midi was originally $248 -- get it now for $74!
$74 (REGULARLY $248)
Moneta Puff Sleeve Sweater
Moneta Puff Sleeve Sweater
Reformation
Moneta Puff Sleeve Sweater
A classic wool sweater with slightly puffed sleeves. 
$114 (REGULARLY $228)
Justin Linen Pant
Justin Linen Pant
Reformation
Justin Linen Pant
A wide-leg linen pant to wear with a chunky sweater once temperatures drop. 
$47 (REGULARLY $158)
Abel Top
Abel Top
Reformation
Abel Top
Whether you have a date night or dinner with the girls planned, opt for this sexy silk top. 
$77 (REGULARLY $128)
Axel Dress
Axel Dress
Reformation
Axel Dress
A simple knit body-con dress is a wardrobe staple. 
$29 (REGULARLY $98)
Miso Linen Dress
Miso Linen Dress
Reformation
Miso Linen Dress
This floral print mini is a Ref signature. 
$89 (REGULARLY $178)

