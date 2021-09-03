We found Olivia Rodrigo's chic top! The "Driver's License" singer shared a stylish selfie on Instagram. In the pic she's rocking a green fitted top with a sweetheart neckline and thin spaghetti straps (with a matching phone case from Wildflower).

Rodrigo's top is from sustainable fashion line Reformation -- a favorite among celebs and influencers. Taylor Swift recently wore the Joyce Dress in her first TikTok video. Rodrigo's top in the green color is sold out, but you can still score the Liza Top in black, floral print or blue-and-white pattern.

And while you're shopping the Liza Top, check out some of the amazing deals at Reformation right now, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Reformation is offering up to 70% off on dresses, tops, jeans, loungewear, sweaters, activewear, skirts and shorts. Reformation is best known for their dresses. From minis to midis, Ref specializes in on-trend frocks with flirty, head-turning details.

For more Labor Day deals to shop this long holiday weekend check out ET Style's selection of the best sales, such as a great deal on the Our Place Always Pan, mattresses, Nordstrom Rack clearance items, Fenty Beauty, Walmart tech, Amazon finds and the Coach x Basquiat collection.

Check out the entire Reformation sale and see our favorite picks below.

Doutzen Dress Reformation Doutzen Dress This floral dress with quarter-length ruffled sleeves is perfect for fall. Pair it with booties and a lightweight jacket. $109 (REGULARLY $218) Buy Now

Abel Top Reformation Abel Top Whether you have a date night or dinner with the girls planned, opt for this sexy silk top. $77 (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

