Shopping

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom rack sale 1280
Nordstrom Rack

It's such a good feeling when you get a steep deal on an item from a top brand. Well, at Nordstrom Rack, shoppers can get multiple amazing deals from popular fashion and beauty names at the retailer's Clear the Rack Sale. 

Nordstrom Rack has launched deals for the Labor Day weekend. At Clear the Rack, shoppers get an extra 25% off red-price clearance items for a total savings up to 75% off through Sept. 6. There's no promo code for you to remember to unlock the deals. The prices are already marked! 

You'll find deals across categories including clothes, shoes, homeware and beauty products from Nike, Dyson, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Free People, Sam Edelman and Prada. In addition to the clearance section, don't forget to browse through Nordstrom Rack's new sale items and their daily Flash Events for even more savings. 

Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals happening right now, including Amazon tech dealsBloomingdale's dealsAlo leggingsUlta beauty deals that are 50% off, Gucci sunglasses and Walmart electronic deals

Shop the Nordstrom Rack sale and check out ET Style's favorite deals below.

Madewell Remi Mule
Madewell Remi Mule
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell Remi Mule
These snakeskin print mules from Madewell are comfy and stylish. 
$19 (REGULARLY $88)
Nike Downshifter 10 Sneaker
Nike Downshifter 10 Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Nike Downshifter 10 Sneaker
This is your time to score a can't-miss deal on Nike sneakers. 
$28 (REGULARLY $60)
Jeffrey Campbell Faux Fur Slide Slipper
Jeffrey Campbell Faux Fur Slide Slipper
Nordstrom Rack
Jeffrey Campbell Faux Fur Slide Slipper
Add these cozy Jeffrey Campbell slippers to your fall wardrobe.
$20 (REGULARLY $85)
Champion The Cropped Logo T-Shirt
Champion The Cropped Logo T-Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Champion The Cropped Logo T-Shirt
We love this pink Champion logo shirt. Wear it with jeans or leggings. 
$15 (REGULARLY $25)
Free People FP Movement Cool Factor Sweatshirt
free people sweatshirt
Nordstrom Rack
Free People FP Movement Cool Factor Sweatshirt
Hurry and grab this relaxed, slouchy Free People sweatshirt for a low price before it's gone. 
$21 (REGULARLY $78)
Prada 59mm Round Sunglasses
Prada 59mm Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Prada 59mm Round Sunglasses
Prada sunglasses for $75 -- enough said. 
$56 (REGULARLY $298)
90 Degree By Reflex Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts
90 Degree By Reflex Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts
Nordstrom Rack
90 Degree By Reflex Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts
Score a pair of high-waist bike shorts for just 9! 
$9 (REGULARLY $48)
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom Rack
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper
These cozy Koolaburra by Ugg slippers are a fall essential. 
$45 (REGULARLY $60)
Elodie Short Sleeve Double Tie Front Tee
Elodie Short Sleeve Double Tie Front Tee
Nordstrom Rack
Elodie Short Sleeve Double Tie Front Tee
A trendy going-out top like this is often priced high. Not this one! 
$5 (REGULARLY $23)
Philosophy Apparel Scoop Neck Midi Knit Tank Dress (Plus)
Philosophy Apparel Scoop Neck Midi Knit Tank Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Philosophy Apparel Scoop Neck Midi Knit Tank Dress (Plus)
You won't regret getting this scoop-neck tank dress in multiple colors. Dress it up or down! 
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Sam Edelman Lizzo Bootie
Sam Edelman Lizzo Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Lizzo Bootie
The sleek leather, square toe and sculpted heel make this Sam Edelman bootie a fashion-forward shoe. 
$90 (REGULARLY $150)
Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler - Refurbished
Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler - Refurbished
Nordstrom Rack
Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler - Refurbished
Save $70 on a refurbished Dyson Airwrap set. It comes with the Pre-Styling Dryer, Soft Smoothing Brush, 30mm Airwrap Barrels, Filter Cleaning brush, Round brush and a travel case. 
$430 (REGULARLY $500)
Hunter Field Huntress Boot
Hunter Field Huntress Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Hunter Field Huntress Boot
Take 44% off a pair of iconic Hunter rain boots. 
$80 (REGULARLY $145)
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Mini Messenger Bag
A classic Marc Jacobs crossbody bag that's truly season-less. 
$160 (REGULARLY $350)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Best Online Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

The Best Fall Jackets on Sale for Labor Day

Labor Day 2021: Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer, Home, Tech & More

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

 