Coach x Basquiat Collection Is Now 70% Off at Coach Outlet

By ETonline Staff
The Coach x Basquiat collection is available to shop at Coach Outlet, and right now the special collection is 70% off for the retailer's fall event! The limited-edition range features handbags, accessories and clothes that honor the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The pieces incorporate Basquiat's iconic art and graphics, and the collection is modeled by the art icon's niece, Jessica Kelly Basquiat. 

Shoppers can now save big on Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bags, wallets, backpacks, totes, shoes, belts, hats and clothing. This is the time to score big on these collectible items. We suggest you hurry and grab these deals as the Coach x Basquiat pieces have been selling out fast! 

Some of our favorite picks include a floral print crossbody bag, a super chic shoulder bag with the artist's "Empire" illustration and a logo canvas-and-leather backpack emblazoned with the artist's famous crown and dinosaur artwork. 

Shop the Coach Outlet Fall Event Sale and see our favorite Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bags, clothes and accessories below. 

Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat North/South Zip Crossbody
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat North/South Zip Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat North/South Zip Crossbody
A crossbody bag crafted with refined pebble leather and features an outside pocket and credit card slots.
$298$89
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Souvenir Jacket
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Souvenir Jacket
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Souvenir Jacket
As temperatures cool down, this sleek jacket is great to have on hand. The snap buttons make it a snap to take on and off.
$598$179
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Slide
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Slide
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Slide
Pool slides with Basquiat flair. 
$128$38
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Kleo Crossbody
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Kleo Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Kleo Crossbody
A versatile crossbody bag you can carry from day to night. We love the gorgeous floral print. 
$350$105
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kleo Backpack
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kleo Backpack
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kleo Backpack
This must-have bag is the perfect size for day-to-day activities. 
$550$165

