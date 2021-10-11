Coach x Basquiat Collection Is Now 70% Off at Coach Outlet

The Coach x Basquiat collection is available to shop at Coach Outlet, and right now the special collection is 70% off for the retailer's fall event! The limited-edition range features handbags, accessories and clothes that honor the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The pieces incorporate Basquiat's iconic art and graphics, and the collection is modeled by the art icon's niece, Jessica Kelly Basquiat.

Shoppers can now save big on Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bags, wallets, backpacks, totes, shoes, belts, hats and clothing. This is the time to score big on these collectible items. We suggest you hurry and grab these deals as the Coach x Basquiat pieces have been selling out fast!

Some of our favorite picks include a floral print crossbody bag, a super chic shoulder bag with the artist's "Empire" illustration and a logo canvas-and-leather backpack emblazoned with the artist's famous crown and dinosaur artwork.

Shop the Coach Outlet Fall Event Sale and see our favorite Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bags, clothes and accessories below.

