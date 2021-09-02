Fenty Beauty Labor Day Sale: Take 50% Off Select Products
Labor Day savings have arrived at the Fenty Beauty Labor Day Weekend Sale! For Labor Day 2021, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off select Fenty Beauty products for a limited time.
Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other festive treats for holiday shoppers. In addition to taking 50% off select Fenty Beauty orders, you'll receive a free Travel Retail Bag on $65+ with promo code: ONTHEGO. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.
This incredible deal ends Sept. 7th. Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these Labor Day deals -- learn more about her foundation here.
ET Style has been taking notes on the best Labor Day online sales from every top brand and retailer we love. From Amazon to Walmart -- and whether you're looking for a peloton dupe, patio furniture, fall jackets, mattress deals -- savings on everything you need are just a few clicks away.
Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at their Labor Day sale.
Shop all Fenty Beauty products for 50% off.
