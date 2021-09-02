Shopping

Fenty Beauty Labor Day Sale: Take 50% Off Select Products

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
fenty beauty black friday
Fenty Beauty

Labor Day savings have arrived at the Fenty Beauty Labor Day Weekend Sale! For Labor Day 2021, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off select Fenty Beauty products for a limited time.

Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other festive treats for holiday shoppers. In addition to taking 50% off select Fenty Beauty orders, you'll receive a free Travel Retail Bag on $65+ with promo code: ONTHEGO. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.

This incredible deal ends Sept. 7th. Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these Labor Day deals -- learn more about her foundation here.

ET Style has been taking notes on the best Labor Day online sales from every top brand and retailer we love.  From Amazon to Walmart -- and whether you're looking for a peloton dupe, patio furniture, fall jackets, mattress deals -- savings on everything you need are just a few clicks away.

Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at their Labor Day sale. 

Shop all Fenty Beauty products for 50% off.

Hydrating + Soft matte Complexion Essentials With Sponge
Hydrating + Soft matte Complexion Essentials With Sponge
Fenty Beauty
Hydrating + Soft matte Complexion Essentials With Sponge
An online exclusive of this 3-piece set. This set includes a Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, a Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (in shade of your choice) and Precision Makeup Sponge 100.
$51 ($84 VALUE)
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Available in 50 different shades, this Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation provides a natural finish without clogging pores or settling into fine lines.
$18 (REGULARLY $36)
Total Cleans'r Mini Remove-it-all Cleanser
TOTAL CLEANS'R MINI REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER
Fenty Beauty
Total Cleans'r Mini Remove-it-all Cleanser
A 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and longwear makeup without drying out your skin.
$10 (REGULARLY $14)
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
BODY LAVA BODY LUMINIZER
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Stay bronzed year-round with this glamorous gel based high-shine body luminizer. 
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
A diamond dusted sparkly highlighter that can be applied on the face and body.
$27 (REGULARLY $39)
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
A mini palette with 6 rich blendable shades with matte and shimmer finishes. 
$19 (REGULARLY $25)
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Fenty Beauty
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Fenty Beauty
Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Fenty Beauty
No chapped lips this winter when you're wearing this moisture-locked lip balm with doe-foot applicator.
$10 (REGULARLY $18)
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Get the Rihanna glow with this easy-to-use shimmer stick. 
$12 (REGULARLY $26)

Check out more of our Fenty faves 

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
A lightweight, non-greasy cream bronzer that melts into the skin for a natural contour.
$32
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper
Fenty Beauty
The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer lip gloss is a bestseller for a reason. It gives the pout gorgeous shine without leaving the lips feeling sticky. 
$19
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. This cream blush shade is called Bikini Martini.
$20
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
Fenty Beauty
PRO FILT'R HYDRATING PRIMER
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
Fenty Beauty
Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly.
$32
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty
STUNNA LIP PAINT LONGWEAR FLUID LIP COLOR
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty
Even if you've only been wearing loungewear lately, all it takes is a swipe of Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color to feel extra glam in seconds.
$25
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty Beauty
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty Beauty
Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler
Fenty Beauty
Get picture-perfect brows with the Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler. The wax is clear, so it works for all skin tones and hair colors.
$20
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials
Fenty Beauty
The perfect gift for the beauty lover (or Rihanna fan) in your life -- save 30% on this brush set that includes the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120.
$126

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Drops First Fenty Perfume

Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum -- Free Sample with Orders $40 or More

Labor Day 2021: The Best Sales to Shop Right Now

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale

Labor Day 2021: Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer, Home, Tech & More

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day

This Peloton Dupe Is 20% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale for Labor Day

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 50% Off at the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale

We Found the Perfect Dupe for Meghan Markle’s Desk