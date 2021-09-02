Fenty Beauty Labor Day Sale: Take 50% Off Select Products

Labor Day savings have arrived at the Fenty Beauty Labor Day Weekend Sale! For Labor Day 2021, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off select Fenty Beauty products for a limited time.

Superstar Rihanna's in-demand beauty brand has a few other festive treats for holiday shoppers. In addition to taking 50% off select Fenty Beauty orders, you'll receive a free Travel Retail Bag on $65+ with promo code: ONTHEGO. Plus, get free standard shipping on any U.S. order.

This incredible deal ends Sept. 7th. Fenty's CLF products, which benefit Rihanna's CLF organization, are excluded from these Labor Day deals -- learn more about her foundation here.

ET Style has been taking notes on the best Labor Day online sales from every top brand and retailer we love. From Amazon to Walmart -- and whether you're looking for a peloton dupe, patio furniture, fall jackets, mattress deals -- savings on everything you need are just a few clicks away.

Below are the Fenty Beauty products we're eyeing at their Labor Day sale.

Shop all Fenty Beauty products for 50% off.

Check out more of our Fenty faves

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. This cream blush shade is called Bikini Martini. $20 Buy Now

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer Fenty Beauty Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly. $32 Buy Now

Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials Fenty Beauty The perfect gift for the beauty lover (or Rihanna fan) in your life -- save 30% on this brush set that includes the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, Precision Concealer Brush 180, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120. $126 Buy Now

