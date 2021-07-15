Everlane Just Restocked Its Sold Out Swimwear And Dropped New Styles

There are a lot of reasons to love swimwear. From cute and stylish trends to more reasons to bask in the sun and cool yourself off at the beach. But among all of them, the fashion category also gives us a chance to enjoy more moments outside with Mother Earth. And when you have the opportunity to do something -- like get yourself a sustainably made bikini or swimsuit -- that'll benefit the environment (and keep planet Earth healthy) in an easy and effortless way, why wouldn't you take it?

Earlier this year, Everlane launched a brand new swim collection of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with its signature minimalist vibe. And like some of its other collections, it has a positive impact on the environment. Simply put, you'll want to get these pieces while you can -- especially because the classic silhouettes and sustainable materials will suit all your sun-kissed, summer needs.

There's no doubt that Everlane has become known for its offering of timeless and affordable everyday basics -- which include staples like jeans, a cotton tee, sleek pants, shoes and more. And just as you would expect, the direct-to-consumer fashion brand's latest addition to the swimwear collection, a quick-drying string bikini, is no exception. There is also a new Honey Gingham print that mixes both black and light orange shades on the square-neck one piece, square-neck bikini top, and high-rise hipster bottom.

Everlane

The entire collection, featuring the new styles and colors, is now available on Everlane's site, with prices starting at $30 per piece. Scroll down to shop the new Everlane swim collection before it sells out again.

The V-Neck One-Piece Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece The flattering silhouette of this $65 V-neck one piece is a great option for any time you're poolside. And if you want to wear it as a bodysuit, style it with your favorite jeans. $65 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Triangle Bikini Top Everlane The Triangle Bikini Top We love everything about this top, but the removable pads, the deep V-neck neckline, and the tie-back closure are what really do it for us. This Triangle Bikini Top is also available in Black, Rosewood and Marigold colors. $40 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Bikini Bottom Everlane The Bikini Bottom Classic bikini bottoms are never a bad idea -- and these are available in seven different colorways. $30 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Square-Neck Bikini Top Everlane The Square-Neck Bikini Top In case you love the look of Everlane's new square-neck swimsuit but prefer two pieces instead of one, consider getting this bikini top from the swimwear collection. $40 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The High-Rise Hipster Bottom Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom Those who prefer a bit more coverage for their bums will love this high-waist bikini bottom from Everlane, which comes in five pretty colors for spring and summer. $30 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Tie-Front Bikini Top Everlane The Tie-Front Bikini Top How pretty is this tie-front bikini top? Whether you style it with the brand's high-waist bottoms or the simple bikini fit, there's no going wrong here. This one is selling out fast, so grab one while supplies last. $40 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everlane Perform Leggings Are on Sale for Only $40 -- Shop the Deal

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Swimwear for Spring

23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Everlane Launches Sustainable Loungewear Collection

Amazon's Best Deals on Backpacks at the Spring Sale