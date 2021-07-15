Everlane Just Restocked Its Sold Out Swimwear And Dropped New Styles
There are a lot of reasons to love swimwear. From cute and stylish trends to more reasons to bask in the sun and cool yourself off at the beach. But among all of them, the fashion category also gives us a chance to enjoy more moments outside with Mother Earth. And when you have the opportunity to do something -- like get yourself a sustainably made bikini or swimsuit -- that'll benefit the environment (and keep planet Earth healthy) in an easy and effortless way, why wouldn't you take it?
Earlier this year, Everlane launched a brand new swim collection of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with its signature minimalist vibe. And like some of its other collections, it has a positive impact on the environment. Simply put, you'll want to get these pieces while you can -- especially because the classic silhouettes and sustainable materials will suit all your sun-kissed, summer needs.
There's no doubt that Everlane has become known for its offering of timeless and affordable everyday basics -- which include staples like jeans, a cotton tee, sleek pants, shoes and more. And just as you would expect, the direct-to-consumer fashion brand's latest addition to the swimwear collection, a quick-drying string bikini, is no exception. There is also a new Honey Gingham print that mixes both black and light orange shades on the square-neck one piece, square-neck bikini top, and high-rise hipster bottom.
The entire collection, featuring the new styles and colors, is now available on Everlane's site, with prices starting at $30 per piece. Scroll down to shop the new Everlane swim collection before it sells out again.
