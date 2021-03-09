Everlane Perform Leggings Are on Sale for Only $40 -- Shop the Limited-Time Deal
For one day only, Everlane's best-selling legging is priced at just $40. Hurry to score the Perform Legging for a limited-time price. The popular style, regularly $58, is loved for its comfort and versatility.
The pair is available in five different colors. The sleek design with minimal seams is offered in an ankle length and regular length. Choose from sizes XXS to XXXL. The Perform Legging is made from recycled nylon and polyester. It has an ultra-high waist, lightweight compression and an interior pocket. It's also sweat-wicking, so it's perfect for moderate workouts as much as it's great for lounging in.
We love this legging for its versatility. You can style it with pretty much anything in your wardrobe from tees and hoodies to fashionable sweaters and shirts.
Shop the popular Everlane legging for 31% off for today only.
