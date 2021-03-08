PrettyLittleThing Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Everything

In the mood for shopping? We thought you might be -- and this week, the PrettyLittleThing sale is the place to shop.

PrettyLittleThing -- the fashion brand that has a virtually endless number of affordable clothes touching on the latest streetwear trends -- is marking down everything on its site (with the exclusion of its beauty products) for up to 70% off the original price from now until March 14. So if you've been wanting to test out a Gen-Z and TikTok-approved fashion trend, or you want to fill the empty spaces in your closet, this is the time to do it. Of course, that's only the beginning.

Each day, PrettyLittleThing will be adding new deals (think: $1 shipping, extra savings and more) to this already epic discount. Today, you can get an added 10% off with the promo code GRLPOWER. Plus, between 6 and 10 p.m., you can get an extra 15% off with the discount code EXTRA15. Be sure to keep checking back to see what PrettyLittleThing will have to offer for its sale to make sure you don't miss out on any of these deals.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop from the new Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collab to add a cool edge to your spring wardrobe. Or stock up on classic '90s-inspired staples to wear for everyday occasions. Whether you're looking for a dress, new swimwear, accessories, shoes or anything else, the choices (and the savings) are yours for the taking.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the PrettyLittleThing sale below.

Basic Mocha Scoop Neck Crop Top PrettyLittleThing Basic Mocha Scoop Neck Crop Top You'll never go wrong with a cute, simple and classic crop top like this. $7 (REGULARLY $10) Buy Now

Emerald Green Slinky Ruched One Shoulder Longline Midi Dress PrettyLittleThing Emerald Green Slinky Ruched One Shoulder Longline Midi Dress The PrettyLittleThing sale is the perfect time to grab classic staples, like this ruched cocktail dress, for a major discount. $25 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Zebra Chain Handle '90s Shoulder Bag PrettyLittleThing Zebra Chain Handle '90s Shoulder Bag If you can't get enough of the '90s look, you'll love this versatile zebra print bag. $22 (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Shape Black Brushed Rib Long Sleeve Top PrettyLittleThing Shape Black Brushed Rib Long Sleeve Top We imagine this styled with a pair of cargo pants or a bodycon skirt. $18 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

White Single Strap Mule Sandal PrettyLittleThing White Single Strap Mule Sandal What could be more appropriate for spring than a pair of simple slide sandals? $17 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Black Croc Buckle Front Shoulder Bag PrettyLittleThing Black Croc Buckle Front Shoulder Bag Give your outfits a polished finish with this croc-embossed purse. $20 (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Pink Eyelash Knit Cropped Cardigan PrettyLittleThing Pink Eyelash Knit Cropped Cardigan '90s-inspired cardigans aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- and if you want another take on the trend, we love this fuzzy option from PrettyLittleThing. $15 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Camel Maxi Oversized Waterfall Belted Coat PrettyLittleThing Camel Maxi Oversized Waterfall Belted Coat When you need an added layer to throw on over your spring ensembles, opt for this. $17 (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

Black PU Calf High Vamp Chelsea Boots PrettyLittleThing Black PU Calf High Vamp Chelsea Boots Add a tough touch to your outfits with these chunky boots. $57 (REGULARLY $88) Buy Now

Black Scuba Zip Up Swimsuit PrettyLittleThing Black Scuba Zip Up Swimsuit When you don't want to wear this as a swimsuit, style it as a bodysuit with your favorite jeans. $30 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Black Satin Plunged Ruched Front Dress PrettyLittleThing Black Satin Plunged Ruched Front Dress Keep this ruched dress in your closet for the next time you want to dress up. $36 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Mink Faux Fur Strap Slides PrettyLittleThing Mink Faux Fur Strap Slides Cozy staples are all we want right now, and these furry slides fit the bill. $12 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Acid Blue Wash Wide Leg Jeans PrettyLittleThing Acid Blue Wash Wide Leg Jeans Without a doubt, these wide-leg jeans fall under the Gen-Z seal of approval. $31 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Brown Tartan Checked Flannel Pocket Detail Oversized Shirt PrettyLittleThing Brown Tartan Checked Flannel Pocket Detail Oversized Shirt Wear this everyday staple on its own as a shirt or layer it over your favorite tanks or crop tops. $28 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

