PrettyLittleThing Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Everything

By ETonline Staff
In the mood for shopping? We thought you might be -- and this week, the PrettyLittleThing sale is the place to shop.

PrettyLittleThing -- the fashion brand that has a virtually endless number of affordable clothes touching on the latest streetwear trends -- is marking down everything on its site (with the exclusion of its beauty products) for up to 70% off the original price from now until March 14. So if you've been wanting to test out a Gen-Z and TikTok-approved fashion trend, or you want to fill the empty spaces in your closet, this is the time to do it. Of course, that's only the beginning.

Each day, PrettyLittleThing will be adding new deals (think: $1 shipping, extra savings and more) to this already epic discount. Today, you can get an added 10% off with the promo code GRLPOWER. Plus, between 6 and 10 p.m., you can get an extra 15% off with the discount code EXTRA15. Be sure to keep checking back to see what PrettyLittleThing will have to offer for its sale to make sure you don't miss out on any of these deals.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop from the new Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collab to add a cool edge to your spring wardrobe. Or stock up on classic '90s-inspired staples to wear for everyday occasions. Whether you're looking for a dress, new swimwear, accessories, shoes or anything else, the choices (and the savings) are yours for the taking.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the PrettyLittleThing sale below.

Basic Mocha Scoop Neck Crop Top
PrettyLittleThing Basic Mocha Scoop Neck Crop Top
PrettyLittleThing
Basic Mocha Scoop Neck Crop Top
You'll never go wrong with a cute, simple and classic crop top like this.
$7 (REGULARLY $10)
Emerald Green Slinky Ruched One Shoulder Longline Midi Dress
PrettyLittleThing Emerald Green Slinky Ruched One Shoulder Longline Midi Dress
PrettyLittleThing
Emerald Green Slinky Ruched One Shoulder Longline Midi Dress
The PrettyLittleThing sale is the perfect time to grab classic staples, like this ruched cocktail dress, for a major discount.
$25 (REGULARLY $38)
Zebra Chain Handle '90s Shoulder Bag
PrettyLittleThing Zebra Chain Handle '90s Shoulder Bag
PrettyLittleThing
Zebra Chain Handle '90s Shoulder Bag
If you can't get enough of the '90s look, you'll love this versatile zebra print bag.
$22 (REGULARLY $35)
Shape Black Brushed Rib Long Sleeve Top
PrettyLittleThing Shape Black Brushed Rib Long Sleeve Top
PrettyLittleThing
Shape Black Brushed Rib Long Sleeve Top
We imagine this styled with a pair of cargo pants or a bodycon skirt.
$18 (REGULARLY $30)
White Single Strap Mule Sandal
PrettyLittleThing White Single Strap Mule Sandal
PrettyLittleThing
White Single Strap Mule Sandal
What could be more appropriate for spring than a pair of simple slide sandals?
$17 (REGULARLY $30)
Black Croc Buckle Front Shoulder Bag
PrettyLittleThing Black Croc Buckle Front Shoulder Bag
PrettyLittleThing
Black Croc Buckle Front Shoulder Bag
Give your outfits a polished finish with this croc-embossed purse.
$20 (REGULARLY $35)
Pink Eyelash Knit Cropped Cardigan
PrettyLittleThing Pink Eyelash Knit Cropped Cardigan
PrettyLittleThing
Pink Eyelash Knit Cropped Cardigan
'90s-inspired cardigans aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- and if you want another take on the trend, we love this fuzzy option from PrettyLittleThing.
$15 (REGULARLY $38)
Camel Maxi Oversized Waterfall Belted Coat
PrettyLittleThing Camel Maxi Oversized Waterfall Belted Coat
PrettyLittleThing
Camel Maxi Oversized Waterfall Belted Coat
When you need an added layer to throw on over your spring ensembles, opt for this.
$17 (REGULARLY $58)
Black PU Calf High Vamp Chelsea Boots
PrettyLittleThing Black PU Calf High Vamp Chelsea Boots
PrettyLittleThing
Black PU Calf High Vamp Chelsea Boots
Add a tough touch to your outfits with these chunky boots.
$57 (REGULARLY $88)
Black Scuba Zip Up Swimsuit
PrettyLittleThing Black Scuba Zip Up Swimsuit
PrettyLittleThing
Black Scuba Zip Up Swimsuit
When you don't want to wear this as a swimsuit, style it as a bodysuit with your favorite jeans.
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Black Satin Plunged Ruched Front Dress
PrettyLittleThing Black Satin Plunged Ruched Front Dress
PrettyLittleThing
Black Satin Plunged Ruched Front Dress
Keep this ruched dress in your closet for the next time you want to dress up.
$36 (REGULARLY $55)
Mink Faux Fur Strap Slides
PrettyLittleThing Mink Faux Fur Strap Slides
PrettyLittleThing
Mink Faux Fur Strap Slides
Cozy staples are all we want right now, and these furry slides fit the bill.
$12 (REGULARLY $30)
Acid Blue Wash Wide Leg Jeans
PrettyLittleThing Acid Blue Wash Wide Leg Jeans
PrettyLittleThing
Acid Blue Wash Wide Leg Jeans
Without a doubt, these wide-leg jeans fall under the Gen-Z seal of approval.
$31 (REGULARLY $48)
Brown Tartan Checked Flannel Pocket Detail Oversized Shirt
PrettyLittleThing Brown Tartan Checked Flannel Pocket Detail Oversized Shirt
PrettyLittleThing
Brown Tartan Checked Flannel Pocket Detail Oversized Shirt
Wear this everyday staple on its own as a shirt or layer it over your favorite tanks or crop tops.
$28 (REGULARLY $48)

