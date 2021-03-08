PrettyLittleThing Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Everything
In the mood for shopping? We thought you might be -- and this week, the PrettyLittleThing sale is the place to shop.
PrettyLittleThing -- the fashion brand that has a virtually endless number of affordable clothes touching on the latest streetwear trends -- is marking down everything on its site (with the exclusion of its beauty products) for up to 70% off the original price from now until March 14. So if you've been wanting to test out a Gen-Z and TikTok-approved fashion trend, or you want to fill the empty spaces in your closet, this is the time to do it. Of course, that's only the beginning.
Each day, PrettyLittleThing will be adding new deals (think: $1 shipping, extra savings and more) to this already epic discount. Today, you can get an added 10% off with the promo code GRLPOWER. Plus, between 6 and 10 p.m., you can get an extra 15% off with the discount code EXTRA15. Be sure to keep checking back to see what PrettyLittleThing will have to offer for its sale to make sure you don't miss out on any of these deals.
So, what are you waiting for? Shop from the new Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collab to add a cool edge to your spring wardrobe. Or stock up on classic '90s-inspired staples to wear for everyday occasions. Whether you're looking for a dress, new swimwear, accessories, shoes or anything else, the choices (and the savings) are yours for the taking.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the PrettyLittleThing sale below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Becky G Drops Collab with PrettyLittleThing -- Shop The Looks!
What to Wear to a Spring Wedding
The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans
BaubleBar Semi-Annual Sale: Save 20% on Affordable Celeb-Loved Jewelry