With the official start of spring just around the corner, it's likely you're finding yourself yearning for the warmer weather -- and the outfits that come with it. Luckily, it's never too early to start building your spring weather, especially now that the Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collaboration is ready for that taking.

If you're looking to give your wardrobe a streetwear-ready edge this season, PrettyLittleThing's new collection with Becky G coudln't have come at a better time. The American Music Award-winning artist teamed up with the fashion brand to create her first-ever fashion collection, a capsule with clothes and accessories that can be described in no other way than cool.

PrettyLittleThing

Available in sizes 0 to 26, the new collection is a result of the singer's goal to create pieces for all shapes and sizes and features elements and motifs -- such as her birth year, 1997 -- that feel personal to the artist. "[These details are] implemented in different pieces...everything is super intentional to that duality of me where you can go from super sexy to super sporty, super comfy casual wear," Becky G said on PrettyLittleThing's podcast, Behind Closed Doors.

Take this moment to channel the singer's personal style with pieces like cropped jackets and bodycon skirts, or leggings and joggers. If you aren't sure where to start, ET Style pulled together its favorite pieces from the collection to add to your cart now.

PrettyLittleThing

Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collaboration below. Then, head to the PrettyLittleThing website to see the rest of the collection.

White LA Cropped Jersey Top PrettyLittleThing White LA Cropped Jersey Top If you love the look of a sports jersey, this is the piece for you. Style it with your favorite denim jeans for a cool and casual look. $20 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Sand Cord Pocket Crop Jacket PrettyLittleThing Sand Cord Pocket Crop Jacket Without a doubt, this cropped moto jacket will be one of your favorites for the season. $36 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Sand Cord Cargo Wide Leg Pants PrettyLittleThing Sand Cord Cargo Wide Leg Pants Whether you wear these with a bra top like Becky G or with a simple black bodysuit, you'll get so much wear out of these. $36 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Red Lace Up Crop Top PrettyLittleThing Red Lace Up Crop Top Get ready -- all eyes will be on you when you wear this lace-up top. $20 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Hot Pink 97 Printed Crop Sweater PrettyLittleThing Hot Pink 97 Printed Crop Sweater Looking for a punchy layering piece to complete your wardrobe? Look no further; this is it. $23 (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Black PU Stripe Wide Leg Pants PrettyLittleThing Black PU Stripe Wide Leg Pants Add a cool edge to your outfits with these faux leather pants. $44 (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Multi Motocross Panel Cropped Jacket PrettyLittleThing Multi Motocross Panel Cropped Jacket This motocross jacket is practically the definition of streetwear cool. $57 (REGULARLY $88) Buy Now

Red Zip Sports Strip Crop Hoodie PrettyLittleThings Red Zip Sports Strip Crop Hoodie For a Gen-Z-approved ensemble, sport this crimson red hoodie with a pair of baggie jeans. $25 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

White Rib Overlocked Bodycon Skirt PrettyLittleThing White Rib Overlocked Bodycon Skirt Pair this fitted mini skirt with the matching top to create the look of a bodycon dress. $16 (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

