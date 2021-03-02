Becky G Drops Collab with PrettyLittleThings -- Shop the Best Streetwear Looks!
With the official start of spring just around the corner, it's likely you're finding yourself yearning for the warmer weather -- and the outfits that come with it. Luckily, it's never too early to start building your spring weather, especially now that the Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collaboration is ready for that taking.
If you're looking to give your wardrobe a streetwear-ready edge this season, PrettyLittleThing's new collection with Becky G coudln't have come at a better time. The American Music Award-winning artist teamed up with the fashion brand to create her first-ever fashion collection, a capsule with clothes and accessories that can be described in no other way than cool.
Available in sizes 0 to 26, the new collection is a result of the singer's goal to create pieces for all shapes and sizes and features elements and motifs -- such as her birth year, 1997 -- that feel personal to the artist. "[These details are] implemented in different pieces...everything is super intentional to that duality of me where you can go from super sexy to super sporty, super comfy casual wear," Becky G said on PrettyLittleThing's podcast, Behind Closed Doors.
Take this moment to channel the singer's personal style with pieces like cropped jackets and bodycon skirts, or leggings and joggers. If you aren't sure where to start, ET Style pulled together its favorite pieces from the collection to add to your cart now.
Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Becky G x PrettyLittleThing collaboration below. Then, head to the PrettyLittleThing website to see the rest of the collection.
