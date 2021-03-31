TikTok Is Obsessed With These $70 Gap Jeans

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's no secret TikTok is the ultimate destination for anything you're looking for. Whether it's the next big dance routine, of-the-moment viral beauty trends, or the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon, the Gen-Z-approved social media app has anything you could need -- including a virtually endless number of reviews on highly popular, affordable denim. This time around, it's a pair of Gap jeans.

Every so often, a particular fashion piece floats to the surface of the social media platform du jour, ultimately becoming the must-have item of the moment. You can always count on TikTokers for honest reviews. The latest fashion item to come under the eyes of these fashion-savvy users? The TikTok Gap Jeans -- also known as Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans.

@hkonopka Make these jeans blow up. When I tell u I’m obsessed ♬ original sound - Haley Konopka

Earlier this winter, TikTok user Hailey Konopka shared a rave review on the brand's classic style in a post saying that the jeans are "so comfy, they're affordable, they're worth the hype. Make this video blow up." Since then, the retailer's jeans have become an affordable favorite for TikTok users across the platform. Fans of the under-$80 jeans include Logan Rae Hill (model Taylor Hill's sister), who shared a video of herself sporting the jeans, stating she was "very impressed with these jeans" in the caption.

If these two reviews -- among plenty of others discussing the fit and feel -- are any indication, these Gap jeans are an essential piece to keep in your closet. And for those of you looking to do a wardrobe overhaul for spring, Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans are the perfect item to replace those skinny jeans. And just in case you want another style to add to the mix, TikTok has also been obsessing over a slightly longer version of the viral jeans, Gap's Sky High Straight Leg Jean, which is currently marked down to $63. Of course, there's also the choice to stock up on different washes and colorways of Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans (with or without distressed details), which you can get for as low as $18. Rest assured, there's no going wrong here.

Eager to up your denim game? Scroll down to shop TikTok's favorite Gap jeans along with other best-selling styles from the retailer, below.

Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans Gap Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans Whether you're looking for a pair of jeans to get for the teen in your life or you simply want a tried-and-true affordable denim style to add to your collection, TikTok users have proven that Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans are a sure bet. $70 Buy Now

Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Those of you who love a sleek, fitted look will obsess over Gap's High Rise True Skinny Jeans, which are available for less than $50. $30 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Gap Sky High Rise Mom Jean Gap Gap Sky High Rise Mom Jean If you want to lean fully into mom jean look, what better way to do it than with a pair of actual mom jeans? $30 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Gap Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans Gap Gap Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans When you don't want to wear skinny or straight-leg jeans, a bootcut pair is a great option for any time of the year. $62 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Gap High Rise Distressed Cheeky Straight Jeans Gap Gap High Rise Distressed Cheeky Straight Jeans Can't get enough of Gap's viral High Rise Cheeky Straight jeans? Add a distressed version to your denim collection. $80 Buy Now

Gap Sky High Straight Leg Jeans Gap Gap Sky High Straight Leg Jeans If you're looking for a denim style that isn't as cropped as TikTok's favorite Gap jeans, look to the brand's Sky High Straight Leg Jeans instead. Without a doubt, this longer high-rise style will be the perfect pair to wear throughout the year. $63 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

