Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

By ETonline Staff
With spring less than a month away, we're counting down the days until the new season arrives and getting our wardrobes ready for warmer weather ahead.

And there's no better way to do so than to treat ourselves to a chic spring dress to show a bit more skin as temperatures rise, with no shortage of bright colors, floral prints and flirty details.

ET Style has scoured the internet to find some of the most stylish frocks made for wearing to brunch, picnics or simply at home when you want to look extra cute. Our top picks include a classic floral wrap dress from ModCloth, a sexy lavender cut-out mini by Bardot and a breezy smocked midi from Eloquii.

Shop the best spring dresses below.

Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress
Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress
This mid-length white dress is perfect for warm weather. The feminine style has a smocked bodice and ruffles.
$100 AT ELOQUII
ModCloth Poetic Presence Faux-Wrap Dress
ModCloth Poetic Presence Faux-Wrap Dress
ModCloth
ModCloth Poetic Presence Faux-Wrap Dress
This ModCloth wrap dress boasts a pretty floral pattern, subtle puff sleeve and tulip skirt hem. Get an extra 40% off the sale price automatically when you check out. Note, this item is final sale. 
$33 AT MODCLOTH (REGULARLY $89)
Universal Standard Hannah Denim Shirt Dress
Universal Standard Hannah Denim Shirt Dress
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Hannah Denim Shirt Dress
A denim dress is a staple for spring. This dark indigo shirt dress from Universal Standard is lightweight and stretchy for optimal comfort.
$98 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
Bardot Cut Out Frill Dress
Bardot Cut Out Frill Dress
Revolve
Bardot Cut Out Frill Dress
This lavender Bardot dress is equally romantic and sexy thanks to the stunning lavender hue, frills, cut-out detail and tie back. 
$129 AT REVOLVE
R.Vivimos Tie Waist Dress
Amazon R.Vivimos Tie Waist Dress
Amazon
R.Vivimos Tie Waist Dress
A knit dress that's great for that transitional time between winter and spring. The trendy design has a balloon-shaped sleeve and tie waist. It has over 8,000 global ratings on Amazon.
$27 AT AMAZON
AE Tiered Babydoll Dress
AE Tiered Babydoll Dress
American Eagle
AE Tiered Babydoll Dress
A floral print sundress, featuring a tiered, babydoll design from American Eagle. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals.
$50 AT AMERICAN EAGLE
Missguided Red Polka Dot Ruched Bust Milkmaid Mini Dress
Missguided Red Polka Dot Ruched Bust Milkmaid Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided Red Polka Dot Ruched Bust Milkmaid Mini Dress
A flirty polka dot mini dress by Missguided that would look amazing with heeled sandals. We love the bright color, square neckline and fitted silhouette.
$14 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $28)
Lulus Cafe Society Black and Cream Striped Shirt Dress
Lulus Cafe Society Black and Cream Striped Shirt Dress
Lulus
Lulus Cafe Society Black and Cream Striped Shirt Dress
A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual days, like this one from Lulus.
$38 AT LULUS
UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress
UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress
We'll be dreaming about a tropical vacation in this slinky orange plisse maxi dress from Urban Outfitters. 
$89 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Lioness Heavenly Sent Midi Dress Blue
Lioness Heavenly Sent Midi Dress Blue
Princess Polly
Lioness Heavenly Sent Midi Dress Blue
For a fashion-forward look, opt for this blue halter midi dress with coordinating shrug by Lioness. The striking bright color is expected to be a huge trend for spring season.
$82 AT PRINCESS POLLY (REGULARLY $96)
ASOS Design Curve Super Soft Rib Long Sleeve Shirt Dress in Camel
ASOS Design Curve Super Soft Rib Long Sleeve Shirt Dress in Camel
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Super Soft Rib Long Sleeve Shirt Dress in Camel
Since we're still not really going out, a comfy loungewear dress is a wardrobe staple, like this soft ASOS design.
$43 AT ASOS

