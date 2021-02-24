Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

With spring less than a month away, we're counting down the days until the new season arrives and getting our wardrobes ready for warmer weather ahead.

And there's no better way to do so than to treat ourselves to a chic spring dress to show a bit more skin as temperatures rise, with no shortage of bright colors, floral prints and flirty details.

ET Style has scoured the internet to find some of the most stylish frocks made for wearing to brunch, picnics or simply at home when you want to look extra cute. Our top picks include a classic floral wrap dress from ModCloth, a sexy lavender cut-out mini by Bardot and a breezy smocked midi from Eloquii.

Shop the best spring dresses below.

Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress Eloquii Eloquii Smocked Bodice Ruffle Day Dress This mid-length white dress is perfect for warm weather. The feminine style has a smocked bodice and ruffles. $100 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

ModCloth Poetic Presence Faux-Wrap Dress ModCloth ModCloth Poetic Presence Faux-Wrap Dress This ModCloth wrap dress boasts a pretty floral pattern, subtle puff sleeve and tulip skirt hem. Get an extra 40% off the sale price automatically when you check out. Note, this item is final sale. $33 AT MODCLOTH (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Universal Standard Hannah Denim Shirt Dress Universal Standard Universal Standard Hannah Denim Shirt Dress A denim dress is a staple for spring. This dark indigo shirt dress from Universal Standard is lightweight and stretchy for optimal comfort. $98 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD Buy Now

Bardot Cut Out Frill Dress Revolve Bardot Cut Out Frill Dress This lavender Bardot dress is equally romantic and sexy thanks to the stunning lavender hue, frills, cut-out detail and tie back. $129 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

R.Vivimos Tie Waist Dress Amazon R.Vivimos Tie Waist Dress A knit dress that's great for that transitional time between winter and spring. The trendy design has a balloon-shaped sleeve and tie waist. It has over 8,000 global ratings on Amazon. $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

AE Tiered Babydoll Dress American Eagle AE Tiered Babydoll Dress A floral print sundress, featuring a tiered, babydoll design from American Eagle. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals. $50 AT AMERICAN EAGLE Buy Now

Missguided Red Polka Dot Ruched Bust Milkmaid Mini Dress Missguided Missguided Red Polka Dot Ruched Bust Milkmaid Mini Dress A flirty polka dot mini dress by Missguided that would look amazing with heeled sandals. We love the bright color, square neckline and fitted silhouette. $14 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

Lulus Cafe Society Black and Cream Striped Shirt Dress Lulus Lulus Cafe Society Black and Cream Striped Shirt Dress A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual days, like this one from Lulus. $38 AT LULUS Buy Now

UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress Urban Outfitters UO Claudia Plisse Maxi Dress We'll be dreaming about a tropical vacation in this slinky orange plisse maxi dress from Urban Outfitters. $89 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Lioness Heavenly Sent Midi Dress Blue Princess Polly Lioness Heavenly Sent Midi Dress Blue For a fashion-forward look, opt for this blue halter midi dress with coordinating shrug by Lioness. The striking bright color is expected to be a huge trend for spring season. $82 AT PRINCESS POLLY (REGULARLY $96) Buy Now

