Shop Everlane's Sustainable Loungewear Collection For Earth Day

Today, April 22, marks Earth Day! If you're in the mood to add some sustainable fashion to your closet, Everlane has got you covered. After spending the better part of the past 14 months inside due to the pandemic, you're probably ready to take on the world in a fresh, fun and environmentally friendly way -- especially if you plan to celebrate Earth Day this year outside (like plant a tree).

When it comes to timeless and affordable basics, few compare to the ranks of Everlane. The direct-to-consumer fashion brand has made waves with its basic T-shirts, classic jeans, everyday shoes and more. With a focus on sustainability, Everlane brought the world recycled outerwear and cashmere knits, among other wardrobe staples to reduce its carbon emissions, its waste production and bring change to the fashion industry in environmental protection for the planet. And now, the brand is bringing its Mother Earth-friendly focus to your loungewear with its new collection, Track.

Everlane's sustainable loungewear collection is one that you'll want to wear all year long -- and not just because its pieces are ultra-comfortable. It's good for nature, too -- which means we have all the more reason to wear the pieces in our daily lives (in other words, these pieces are a great way to make Earth Day every day).

Styles in the Track collection are made with 100% certified organic cotton and have standout topstitching and brushed lining -- which means your sweats will feel like luxury (without the high price point, of course). Ranging from $48 to $60, the collection -- which includes items like joggers and crewneck sweatshirts as well as half-zip pullovers and a cotton dress -- are "made for the track ahead," according to Everlane's website. In other words, wearing anything but sweats feels like a foreign concept, but until that idea becomes a regular thought once again, Everlane's Track collection will help you get there.

Whether you're partaking in an Earth Day celebration activity or not, join Everlane in the environmental movement and scroll down to shop all the pieces from its new Track collection, which is good for both you and the environment.

The Track Oversized Crew Everlane The Track Oversized Crew Everlane's Track Oversized Crew sweatshirt is essential for anyone who wants to a have an easy layer to throw on at a moment's notice. $48 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Track Wide-Leg Pant Everlane The Track Wide-Leg Pant For those of you who want a polished look without compromising on comfort, these wide-leg track pants are the option for you. $58 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Track Dress Everlane The Track Dress Want something comfy to wear day in and day out? Look to this easy cotton dress. $60 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Track Jogger Everlane The Track Jogger Pistachio green joggers are the perfect addition to your spring loungewear collection. $58 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Track Hoodie Everlane The Track Hoodie Sustainable fashion has never felt more comfortable than this hooded sweatshirt. Buy Now

The Track Half-Zip Everlane The Track Half-Zip Style this with a classic button-down shirt for a casual prep-school look. Or wear it with your favorite leggings for an easy athleisure ensemble. $60 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Track Crewneck Everlane The Track Crewneck When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a crewneck sweatshirt inspired by the most classic cuts. $48 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

The Track Pant Everlane The Track Pant Sweats are for everyone with these unisex track pants, which feature elasticized cuffs for a timeless look. $58 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Be More Sustainable in 2021

Shop Our Picks From the Lee x H&M Sustainable Denim Collection

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $48 Gap Jeans

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Silk Loungewear Collection

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More