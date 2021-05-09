Shopping

Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sale: Best Deals on Handbags

By ETonline
Handbags to Shop
Brace yourselves, there's a Saks Fifth Avenue sale happening. You know what that means: The time has come for you to shop for some new wardrobe staples (or statement pieces, if that's your kind of thing) from luxury brands and must-have designer fashion labels at a sizeable discount.

Right now, you can get up to 40% off of Saks Fifth Avenue's spring sale -- yes, you read that right. And if you're a SaksFirst Member, you'll get double points for all the shopping you do. So, if you're looking for some new threads to outfit your next round of ensembles, some accessories to go with them, or even some men's apparel for the special men in your life, you can find it in this sale.

Of course, if you're anything like us, it's likely that you're looking for a new handbag to take your outfits to the next level. In which case, we rounded up our favorite deals from Saks' sale section worth adding to your cart. And because we want you to have a complete look when you're done shopping, we also went ahead and found the best shoes to keep on tab, too.

Ready to shop? Scroll down to see the best handbag deals from the Saks Fifth Avenue Sale. Then, check out ET Style's favorite steals from the retailer's sale shoes.

Kate Spade New York Spencer Leather Crossbody Phone Pouch
Saks Fifth Avenue
Why carry a heavy handbag when you can simply have a sleek leather phone pouch?
$69 (REGULARLY $98)
Kate Spade New York Medium Astrid Stripe Canvas Camera Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
This bag is practically begging for a spot in your vacation luggage.
$139 (REGULARLY $198)
Staud Mini Moon Leather Hobo Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
When you're shopping from the Saks Fifth Avenue sale, be sure to check out pieces from must-have fashion brands like Staud. We love this brown handbag from the label.
$175 (REGULARLY $350)
Danse Lente XS Johnny Geometric Croc-Embossed Leather Bucket Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Want a pop of color in your closet? Add this geometric handbag from the brand Danse Lente to your arsenal, stat.
$182 (REGULARLY $365)
Coach Elise Leather & Jacquard Satchel
Saks Fifth Avenue
Everyone needs a classic tote bag for work, weekend errands or anything else. 
$193 (REGULARLY $275)
Staud Rey Quilted Suede Shoulder Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Want to have a chic '70s-inspired piece in your collection? Look no further than this paneled option.
$175 (REGULARLY $350)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Ivy Woven Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
We're seeing the woven handbag trend everywhere these days, which means there's no doubt you'll want this in your spring and summer wardrobe.
$194 (REGULARLY $258)

Shop ET Style's Top Shoe Picks

By Far Celine Square-Toe Croc-Embossed Leather Ankle Boots
Saks Fifth Avenue
Ankle boots are the type of wardrobe staple that'll always be in your outfit rotation, and we love that these have a croc-embossed print and come in a gorgeous shade of white.
$312 (REGULARLY $624)
Stuart Weitzman Adrianna Mesh Suede Sandals
Saks Fifth Avenue
Well, you're going to need a pair of pretty heels for a special occasion at some point, right?
$213 (REGULARLY $425)
Tory Burch Equestrian Link Square-Toe Colorblock Leather Mules
Saks Fifth Avenue
Without a doubt, these will be a pair of heels you can truly walk in for hours.
$251 (REGULARLY $358)
Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandals
Saks Fifth Avenue
Simon Miller is one of those brands that just feels cool. And if you want to stay on top of trends, be sure to grab these sandals for when you want to wear flip flops, but make it fashion.
$207 (REGULARLY $295)
Vince Gena Suede Mules
Saks Fifth Avenue
Slip these on when you don't want to wear any other type of shoe.
$98 (REGULARLY $197)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Amelia Woven Mules
Saks Fifth Avenue
Trust us, you'll be wearing these heels with everything you own (seriously).
$101 (REGULARLY $135)

