Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sale: Best Deals on Handbags

Brace yourselves, there's a Saks Fifth Avenue sale happening. You know what that means: The time has come for you to shop for some new wardrobe staples (or statement pieces, if that's your kind of thing) from luxury brands and must-have designer fashion labels at a sizeable discount.

Right now, you can get up to 40% off of Saks Fifth Avenue's spring sale -- yes, you read that right. And if you're a SaksFirst Member, you'll get double points for all the shopping you do. So, if you're looking for some new threads to outfit your next round of ensembles, some accessories to go with them, or even some men's apparel for the special men in your life, you can find it in this sale.

Of course, if you're anything like us, it's likely that you're looking for a new handbag to take your outfits to the next level. In which case, we rounded up our favorite deals from Saks' sale section worth adding to your cart. And because we want you to have a complete look when you're done shopping, we also went ahead and found the best shoes to keep on tab, too.

Ready to shop? Scroll down to see the best handbag deals from the Saks Fifth Avenue Sale. Then, check out ET Style's favorite steals from the retailer's sale shoes.

Kate Spade New York Spencer Leather Crossbody Phone Pouch Saks Fifth Avenue Kate Spade New York Spencer Leather Crossbody Phone Pouch Why carry a heavy handbag when you can simply have a sleek leather phone pouch? $69 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Staud Mini Moon Leather Hobo Bag Saks Fifth Avenue Staud Mini Moon Leather Hobo Bag When you're shopping from the Saks Fifth Avenue sale, be sure to check out pieces from must-have fashion brands like Staud. We love this brown handbag from the label. $175 (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Danse Lente XS Johnny Geometric Croc-Embossed Leather Bucket Bag Saks Fifth Avenue Danse Lente XS Johnny Geometric Croc-Embossed Leather Bucket Bag Want a pop of color in your closet? Add this geometric handbag from the brand Danse Lente to your arsenal, stat. $182 (REGULARLY $365) Buy Now

Coach Elise Leather & Jacquard Satchel Saks Fifth Avenue Coach Elise Leather & Jacquard Satchel Everyone needs a classic tote bag for work, weekend errands or anything else. $193 (REGULARLY $275) Buy Now

Staud Rey Quilted Suede Shoulder Bag Saks Fifth Avenue Staud Rey Quilted Suede Shoulder Bag Want to have a chic '70s-inspired piece in your collection? Look no further than this paneled option. $175 (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Ivy Woven Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag Saks Fifth Avenue MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Ivy Woven Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag We're seeing the woven handbag trend everywhere these days, which means there's no doubt you'll want this in your spring and summer wardrobe. $194 (REGULARLY $258) Buy Now

Shop ET Style's Top Shoe Picks

By Far Celine Square-Toe Croc-Embossed Leather Ankle Boots Saks Fifth Avenue By Far Celine Square-Toe Croc-Embossed Leather Ankle Boots Ankle boots are the type of wardrobe staple that'll always be in your outfit rotation, and we love that these have a croc-embossed print and come in a gorgeous shade of white. $312 (REGULARLY $624) Buy Now

Stuart Weitzman Adrianna Mesh Suede Sandals Saks Fifth Avenue Stuart Weitzman Adrianna Mesh Suede Sandals Well, you're going to need a pair of pretty heels for a special occasion at some point, right? $213 (REGULARLY $425) Buy Now

Tory Burch Equestrian Link Square-Toe Colorblock Leather Mules Saks Fifth Avenue Tory Burch Equestrian Link Square-Toe Colorblock Leather Mules Without a doubt, these will be a pair of heels you can truly walk in for hours. $251 (REGULARLY $358) Buy Now

Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandals Saks Fifth Avenue Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandals Simon Miller is one of those brands that just feels cool. And if you want to stay on top of trends, be sure to grab these sandals for when you want to wear flip flops, but make it fashion. $207 (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Vince Gena Suede Mules Saks Fifth Avenue Vince Gena Suede Mules Slip these on when you don't want to wear any other type of shoe. $98 (REGULARLY $197) Buy Now

MICHAEL Michael Kors Amelia Woven Mules Saks Fifth Avenue MICHAEL Michael Kors Amelia Woven Mules Trust us, you'll be wearing these heels with everything you own (seriously). $101 (REGULARLY $135) Buy Now

