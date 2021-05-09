Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sale: Best Deals on Handbags
Brace yourselves, there's a Saks Fifth Avenue sale happening. You know what that means: The time has come for you to shop for some new wardrobe staples (or statement pieces, if that's your kind of thing) from luxury brands and must-have designer fashion labels at a sizeable discount.
Right now, you can get up to 40% off of Saks Fifth Avenue's spring sale -- yes, you read that right. And if you're a SaksFirst Member, you'll get double points for all the shopping you do. So, if you're looking for some new threads to outfit your next round of ensembles, some accessories to go with them, or even some men's apparel for the special men in your life, you can find it in this sale.
Of course, if you're anything like us, it's likely that you're looking for a new handbag to take your outfits to the next level. In which case, we rounded up our favorite deals from Saks' sale section worth adding to your cart. And because we want you to have a complete look when you're done shopping, we also went ahead and found the best shoes to keep on tab, too.
Ready to shop? Scroll down to see the best handbag deals from the Saks Fifth Avenue Sale. Then, check out ET Style's favorite steals from the retailer's sale shoes.
Shop ET Style's Top Shoe Picks
