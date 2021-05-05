This $37 Handbag Is Amazon's Best-Kept Secret
Let's be honest: Everyone loves discovering hidden gems on Amazon -- just look at all the TikTok gadgets from the retail giant that have gone viral! So when we discovered a handbag brand that's embracing the latest trends with styles available for under $70, we simply couldn't keep it to ourselves.
If you aren't familiar with JW Pei, it's time to get acquainted. The affordable fashion brand makes sleek and undeniably cool purses that, simply put, are worth a spot in anyone's closet. The stylish bag brand has a handful of options that'll go with any outfit, regardless of how you define your personal style. That said, if there's one handbag that stands out to us, it's the '90s Shoulder Bag, which touches on the ever-popular movement surrounding trends from the iconic decade.
Without a doubt, this sweet and simple croc-embossed purse -- which features a minimalist design made with 100% vegan leather -- will fall into the category of an instant classic. But what makes it an even better option for your closet is its affordable price: $37. Need we say more?
Of course, this timeless '90s bag isn't the only item in JW Pei's selection of offerings. And if you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe for spring and summer, this is hands down one accessories brand to have on your radar -- no questions asked.
Scroll down to get an '90s-inspired JW Pei bag for your spring wardrobe -- and then check out other must-have styles to shop from the brand, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle's Under-$70 Sunglasses Are on Amazon -- Shop Them Now
Going Out Tops for When You're Ready to Go Out
Khloe Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated Is $23 on Amazon
These $20 Slides From Amazon Are the Perfect Yeezy Dupe