The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Summer Wardrobe: Shop Levi's, Ray-Ban, adidas and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon
Aside from the gorgeous weather and multiple long weekends, one of the things we look forward to the most during summer is Amazon Prime Day. The highly-anticipated sale, which takes place from today, Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, has so many deals across every category imaginable — including trending summer fashion.

From Hailey Bieber's go-to Levi's denim shorts to a chic swimsuit from Taylor Swift-approved brand Solid & Striped, there are currently thousands of fashion deals to shop. Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, invest in some vacation staples for your upcoming trips or simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss Prime Day deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find plenty of trending styles at Amazon — and all on sale!

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's Prime Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Amazon Prime Day luggage deals, and check out Amazon's best deals on sneakers for summer.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Save on Hailey Bieber's favorite classic pair of Levi shorts, available in a myriad of styles from trendy lilac wash to classic cutoffs. 

$60$29
REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit

Tuck this sleeveless bodysuit into a pair of denim jeans or shorts for an effortless outfit.

$36$27
adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

White sneakers are a must for summer, and we love how these adidas have a platform for an extra boost.

$70$49
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

$70$49
Island Goddess Rouched Body Lingerie Mio One Piece Swimsuit

Tummy-concealing shirring, a demi-scoop neckline and moderate back coverage makes this one of the most flattering bathing suits on the market.

$83$36
L*Space Women's Nico Dress

You'll get so many compliments in this vibrant maxi with a keyhole cutout and side slit.

$125$94
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59$47
MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything.

$35$15
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

A good pair of jeans can definitely feel like an everyday luxury, and TikTok loves these early aughts-inspired low-rise Levi's.

$80$48
Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal

Made of genuine leather, these strappy sandals are the perfect complement to sundresses and shorts.

$55$36
Ray-Ban Women's Rb4101 Jackie Ohh Butterfly Sunglasses

Inspired by Jackie O's timeless style, these Ray-Bans will make any outfit look elegant.

$163$114
CUPSHE Women's Bikini Set

Hit the beach or pool in confidence this summer with this ultra-flattering high waisted bikini set from Cupshe, available in 29 different colors and patterns.

$34$31
EXLURA Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Tie Back Romper

This flirty romper features a tie-up back for the perfect fit.

$43$27
Solid & Striped Women's Bikini Top | The Brigitte Top

Celebs such as Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid love Solid & Striped's elegant selection of swimwear, such as this sleek bikini top.

$69$49
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$45
EXLURA Women's Floral Printed Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated Long Maxi Skirt

A breezy maxi skirt is a must-have for summer, especially in a darling floral print.

$54$16
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$25$18
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40$20
Norma Kamali KAMALIKULTURE Women's Sleevless Jumpsuit

For days when you can't be bothered to put together a top and bottom, throw on this chic sleeveless jumpsuit from Norma Kamali.

$125$65 AND UP

