Best Lists

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Upgrade Your Summer Fashion

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
maxi dress
Getty Images

We're halfway through summer, if you're like us, you're still shopping for dresses and other summer-ready wardrobe essentials like maxi dresses. Amazon is here to help you find the perfect summer dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest summer styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon for the rest of the summer. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found summer dresses with pockets, short sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite summer maxi dresses on Amazon to wear all season.

Creaion Backless Maxi Dress
Creaion Backless Maxi Dress
Amazon
Creaion Backless Maxi Dress

A flowy summer dress, this backless style is perfect for summer weddings or elevated dinners.

$24
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress

This tiered maxi dress is airy and stretchy to stay comfortable all day long. 

$50$23
Womens Strapless Maxi Dress
Womens Strapless Maxi Dress
Amazon
Womens Strapless Maxi Dress

Indulge yourself in style with this fabulous, chic, and trendy bodycon dress, available in a wide range of colors.

$29
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Amazon
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with a ruffled cap short sleeve and hem.

$55$44
WITH COUPON
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Off Shoulder Summer Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

$46$34
WITH COUPON
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Amazon
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress

With over 18,500 five star reviews, this dress will have you feeling extra classy at a function. 

$70$60
Women Casual Tube Long Dress
Women Casual Tube Long Dress
Amazon
Women Casual Tube Long Dress

Strapless dresses are the perfect way to show off the summer sun you've gotten this season.

$17
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

We love the wide range of colors this loose pocketed dress comes in, and it's available in extended sizes, too. 

$60$30
Hount Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Hount Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets

Keep it casual with this flattering striped dress with pockets.

$40$35
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This tiered maxi dress is available in a wide range of colors from neutrals to bright colors, making it the perfect dress to add to your summer weather wardrobe.

$60
Zesica Bohemian Wrap V Neck Beach Maxi Dress
Zesica Bohemian Wrap V Neck Beach Maxi Dress
Amazon
Zesica Bohemian Wrap V Neck Beach Maxi Dress

We can't get enough of the spring florals and neither can Amazon shoppers. This maxi dress has racked up more than 26,000 ratings at an average of 4 stars. 

$54$41
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$53$37
Prettygarden Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon
Prettygarden Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress

A flowy and soft dress. It has a ruched square neck and darling, ruffled cap sleeves.

$53$34
WITH COUPON
Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Fall Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Simple, chic, and elegant, this long cardigan dress features a long sleeve, button-down, and loose fit. You can also show off your body shape with a belt in this eye-catching piece.

$39
Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler summer nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.

$53$32
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks to Shop at Amazon

The 8 Best Amazon Summer Dresses to Achieve the Cottagecore Aesthetic

The 15 Best Belt Bags and Fanny Packs for Every Style and Budget

Take 30% Off Best-Selling Handbags During Kate Spade New York's Sale

Spanx Is Offering Major Discounts on Best-Selling Styles

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Back to School 2023

The 10 Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Sale

18 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget