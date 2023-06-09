Father's Day is a little over a week away and if you're still on the hunt for the perfect Father's Day gift, you're not alone. Shopping for dads is notoriously difficult, but there's one gift idea that keeps on giving in the best way: a subscription box.

Subscription boxes allow you to give Dad a thoughtful present to enjoy not just once, but for many months to come. With so many different types of subscription gift boxes out there — from clothing to coffee, beer and even plants — you’re sure to find one that fits your dad’s unique interests.

Whether your father is a grill master, literature lover, or a style icon in his own right, you can add a little joy to Dad's life with one of these thoughtful subscription box gift ideas. Send him one box for Father's Day or sign up for an annual subscription of monthly deliveries for an even more generous gift. They're a great option if you can't visit your loved ones in person, as they'll be delivered straight to Dad's doorstep. Plus, many come with digital redemptions in case you waited until the last minute to schedule a delivery.