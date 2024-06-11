Upgrade your home with Samsung's best Fathers Day deals on refrigerators, laundry sets and more appliances.
Father’s Day is just a few days away, so time is ticking to find the best gifts for dad. Whether you're looking to treat Dad to a summer filled with sports games and movies on a big-screen 8K TV or want to upgrade his home with a new smart appliance, the Father's Day deals at Samsung are offering huge savings right now.
When it comes to home improvement, Samsung is pulling out all the stops. If Dad is tackling a kitchen or laundry room update, you can rein in the project budget by scoring major discounts on Samsung appliances like smart washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more.
Samsung appliances large and small are majorly marked down. We've gathered the best Samsung Father's Day appliance deals to make the process of picking up big-ticket items like these less intimidating and a whole lot more affordable.
There's nothing quite like coming home to a brand-new refrigerator in your kitchen. Right now, Samsung's newest Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator is over $500 off. Featuring a futuristic Family Hub, you can see inside your smart refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and even see who’s at the front door — all right from your fridge.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub
With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a refrigerator that fits your style. The FlexCrisper keeps your vegetables crisp and your fish fresh while the FlexZone lets you customize the lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer.
Below, we've picked out the best Father's Day appliance deals to shop from Samsung. Keep your food fresh and your clothes clean while saving hundreds of dollars on washing machines, electric ranges, dishwashers and so much more.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Wash and dry your laundry in one machine without transferring loads. With 5.3 cu. ft. of space and Super Speed wash and dry, the Ultra Capacity Bespoke AI Laundry Combo can do more laundry faster than before.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
Save more than $1,100 on an eco-friendly and energy-efficient laundry set. The Bespoke AI washer and dryer feature a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Upgrade your kitchen and save big with a stylish new fridge this Father's Day.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
You can customize the door colors on this 24 cu. foot refrigerator to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save big on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
Best Samsung Electric Range Deals
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Best Samsung Gas Range Deals
6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.
Best Samsung Vacuum Deals
Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.
Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals
Enjoy effortless cleanup with deals on select Samsung dishwashers.
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
