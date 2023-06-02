Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Kelly Clarkson leads this week's releases with her new single, "I Hate Love," which features banjo playing from Steve Martin. The new song is Clarkson's fourth single off her upcoming album, Chemistry, out June 23.

Rapper Lil Durk also announced his upcoming Sorry For The Drought tour this week, which begins July 28. The announcement comes after the release of the artist's eighth full-length album, Almost Healed. He recently released a music video for "Therapy Session/Pelle Coat" starring Alicia Keys, and his new album also boasts collaborations with Morgan Wallen and J Cole. Lil Durk has been an advocate for mental health awareness and has his nonprofit Neighborhood Heroes aimed at bettering the futures of Chicago's youth.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"i hate love" – Kelly Clarkson feat. Steve Martin

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Popular" – The Weeknd feat Madonna & Playboi Carti

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Porsche Topless" – Kid Cudi

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Put It On Da Floor" – Latto feat Cardi B

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Self Destruction Mode" – The Chainsmokers

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Villano" – Anthony Ramos

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Learned To Lie" – Ashley McBryde

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"WATATI" – Karol G feat Aldo Ranks

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" – Adam Lambert & Sigala

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Lost At Sea" – Rob Grant feat Lana Del Rey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" – Burna Boy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

ANOTHER LIFE – Big Time Rush

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Little Black Dress" – Rita Wilson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

NAUJOUR – Toosii

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Without You" – Alesso

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Mindsets – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"The Fire Inside" – Becky G

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Breakfast In Birmingham" – Tanya Tucker feat Brandi Carlile

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

To Die For – B.I

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Champions" – NLE Choppa

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Alright" – Sam Fischer & Meghan Trainor

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Motion" – Ty Dolla $ign

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"A Walk In The Bar" – Lauren Alaina

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"How You Love Someone" (Acoustic) - Mickey Guyton for Alzheimer's Association Music Moments Campaign

To raise Alzheimer's awareness and encourage more conversations during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

"Sold Out" – Shenseea

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Home To Another One" – Madison Beer

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I like u" – Tove Lo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Swelter – Miss Benny

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"We Ain't The Only Ones" – Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Grow Up" – Sam Haft feat CG5

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Done This Before" – Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

5-Star – Stray Kids

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

