New Music Friday June 2: Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters and More
Kelly Clarkson Divorce-Inspired Singles ‘Me’ and ‘Mine’ Address …
Jill Dillard Speaks Out Against Her Family in 'Shiny Happy Peopl…
Danny Masterson Found Guilty on Two Counts of Rape Following Mis…
Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Director at the Cannes Fi…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Why Lala Kent Is 'Disgusted' With Tom Sandoval for Making a Comm…
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Together at His Home …
Scott Disick Shares Rare Look at Son Mason During Family Passove…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…
Bruce Springsteen Falls on Stage During a Performance!
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
'The View's Joy Behar Snaps at Sara Haines and Tells Her to Shut…
Ryan Gosling Reveals the Moment He Knew He Wanted Kids With Eva …
Cher, Oprah and Gayle King Remember Tina Turner With Touching St…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis Fields Question From Trent Crimm at t…
Randall Emmett Speaks Out About Upcoming Documentary and Calls O…
Bruce Springsteen Surprises Crowd at Billy Joel's 100th Madison …
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Kelly Clarkson leads this week's releases with her new single, "I Hate Love," which features banjo playing from Steve Martin. The new song is Clarkson's fourth single off her upcoming album, Chemistry, out June 23.
Rapper Lil Durk also announced his upcoming Sorry For The Drought tour this week, which begins July 28. The announcement comes after the release of the artist's eighth full-length album, Almost Healed. He recently released a music video for "Therapy Session/Pelle Coat" starring Alicia Keys, and his new album also boasts collaborations with Morgan Wallen and J Cole. Lil Durk has been an advocate for mental health awareness and has his nonprofit Neighborhood Heroes aimed at bettering the futures of Chicago's youth.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"i hate love" – Kelly Clarkson feat. Steve Martin
"Popular" – The Weeknd feat Madonna & Playboi Carti
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
"Porsche Topless" – Kid Cudi
"Put It On Da Floor" – Latto feat Cardi B
"Self Destruction Mode" – The Chainsmokers
"Villano" – Anthony Ramos
"Learned To Lie" – Ashley McBryde
"WATATI" – Karol G feat Aldo Ranks
"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" – Adam Lambert & Sigala
"Lost At Sea" – Rob Grant feat Lana Del Rey
"Sittin' On Top Of The World" – Burna Boy
ANOTHER LIFE – Big Time Rush
"Little Black Dress" – Rita Wilson
NAUJOUR – Toosii
"Without You" – Alesso
Mindsets – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
"The Fire Inside" – Becky G
"Breakfast In Birmingham" – Tanya Tucker feat Brandi Carlile
To Die For – B.I
"Champions" – NLE Choppa
"Alright" – Sam Fischer & Meghan Trainor
"Motion" – Ty Dolla $ign
"A Walk In The Bar" – Lauren Alaina
"How You Love Someone" (Acoustic) - Mickey Guyton for Alzheimer's Association Music Moments Campaign
To raise Alzheimer's awareness and encourage more conversations during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
"Sold Out" – Shenseea
"Home To Another One" – Madison Beer
"I like u" – Tove Lo
Swelter – Miss Benny
"We Ain't The Only Ones" – Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen
"Grow Up" – Sam Haft feat CG5
"Done This Before" – Cozi Zuehlsdorff
5-Star – Stray Kids
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Thee Stallion Says She's More Focused on Healing Than Music Now
Sia Says She's on Autism Spectrum After 'Music' Casting Controversy
Why Kelly Clarkson Was Hesitant to Release Music About Her Divorce
Related Gallery