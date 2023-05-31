Megan Thee Stallion Says She'll Release Music When She's 'In a Better Place': 'I'm Focused on Healing'
Megan Thee Stallion is prioritizing her mental health in the best way -- by taking a break. In an interview with InStyle, the rapper shares that her fans will have to wait for her previously teased new album because she's focused on "healing."
"Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place. Right now, I'm focused on healing," she tells the outlet. "The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance."
Keen fans will note that the reveal isn't surprising since Megan spent months away from the spotlight until she made her red carpet return at Vanity Fair's star-studded 2023 Oscars after-party in March.
The rapper has remained out of the public eye since testifying against former friend Tory Lanez during his felony assault trial in December. After a week-long trial, the Canadian musician was convicted on three counts at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. In May, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford rejected Lanez's appeal for a new trial, scheduling his sentencing for June 13.
Megan is also in a legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. In December 2022, she scored a victory when a Texas judge sided with the Houston rapper by denying the label's request that her 2021 album, Something for Thee Hotties, be declared something less than an album under her contract, according to Rolling Stone.
Megan filed her underlying lawsuit against 1501, founded by former professional baseball player Carl Crawford, in February 2022. The label filed a countersuit in March of that year.
While the rapper remains signed to the record label, a public apology from Crawford may mean the legal battle is coming to an amicable conclusion. In February, the former MLB player admitted to TMZ that he made mistakes in handling their conflict, especially over social media.
"Me and Megan, we haven't talked since 2019," the 41-year-old told the outlet. "We've been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it's unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet."
"You take this social media part out of it, we don't have a problem ... I'm done with that," he added. "You not gon' hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I'm doing something like this. You not gon' see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy."
Ultimately, the rapper has been through enough that a break makes perfect sense for her. She's taken to her Instagram page to share photos and videos of her spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows, and finding new ways to protect her peace.
And it's not all done for Megan's hotties! Fans can look forward to seeing the rapper headline this summer's Essence Festival of Culture in July and LA Pride in the Park alongside Mariah Carey in June!
