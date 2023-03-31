Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch for Her Hometown Team Houston Astros
H-Town princess! Megan Thee Stallion threw the first pitch for her home team, the Houston Astros on Thursday night. The 28-year-old rapper was fully decked out in white pants and sneakers with an Astros jersey with the number "222" on the back, which she tied into a crop top.
True to form, Megan rocked a bedazzled necklace that read, "Hot Girl," and a blinged-out chain for the event.
The "Savage" emcee grinned and posed on the pitcher's mound for the crowd at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, where the Astros were playing the Chicago White Sox.
She then threw out the first pitch, which swerved a bit to the left, but was still caught by Astros player David Hensley as the team's mascot, Orbit, amped up the crowd.
Sadly, Megan's pitch wasn't a good luck charm as the Astros, who lost to the White Sox 2-3.
This isn't the only Houston love Megan is showing this year. Earlier this month, the performer attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party where she spoke to ET about calling up her "auntie" Beyoncé for tickets to her coveted Renaissance World Tour.
"You know I called them directly, Beyoncé, let me get a ticket!" Megan quipped.
