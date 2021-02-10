Shopping

Coach Valentine's Day Sale: Get Deep Discounts on Bags, Shoes, Accessories and More

By Amy Sheridan
Whether you need a new handbag or you're looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, the Coach Valentine's Day Sale has so many discounts, it'll be hard to walk away empty-handed. The brand is offering tons of discounts including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Along with sale items, Coach has an expansive gift guide shoppers can browse through, including handbag styles from the brand's collaboration featuring the art works of Jean-Michel Basquiat and an exclusive Hutton bag designed with Jennifer Lopez

Coach is clearly a favorite among celebs. In addition to Lopez, stars such as Selena GomezMegan Thee Stallion and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

Be sure to also check out the Coach Outlet website, offering deals up to 70% off sitewide! 

ET Style has also gathered tons of major markdowns and fashion deals from top brands including Kate SpadeMarc JacobsRebecca MinkoffFryeHerschelVera BradleyLevi'sUggAmazonForever 21LululemonNordstromREI and Skechers to shop for Valentine's Day. Plus, it's easy to find a retailer or store that's offering curbside pickup so you can still get everything on your list safely.

Shop our top Coach and Coach Outlet gifts and deals below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone

Coach Bleeker Sandal
Coach Bleeker Sandal
Coach
Coach Bleeker Sandal
It's not too early to get ready for spring! This throwback sandal features a suede strap with the signature Coach buckle and a contoured wood footbed with a low block heel. 
$69 AT COACH (REGULARLY $115)
Shay Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail
Shay Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail
Coach
Shay Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail
The Shay Shoulder Bag is crafted of soft pebble leather, refined leather and genuine snakeskin. It features pockets inside and out so you can stay organized. 
$264 AT COACH (REGULARLY $375)
Coach Suede Biker Jacket
Coach Suede Biker Jacket
Coach
Coach Suede Biker Jacket
This blue suede jacket is hard resist at 60% off the original price. 
$440 AT COACH (REGULARLY $1100)
Heart Trinket Box In Signature Canvas
Coach Heart Trinket Box In Signature Canvas
Coach
Heart Trinket Box In Signature Canvas
Give your sweetheart something to put all her trinkets this Valentine's Day. This one features the signature Coach canvas print and smooth leather and it's 60% off the regular price.
$51 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $128)
Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting
Red Heart Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting
Coach
Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting
It wouldn't be Valentine's Day with red hearts everywhere -- and with this Coach purse, you can carry love wherever you go. Made from Nappa leather with quilting, it also has a detachable strap with 22" drop so you can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag. 
$150 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $428)
Coach Heart Pendant Necklace
Coach Heart Pendant Necklace
Coach
Coach Heart Pendant Necklace
The heart-shaped pendant is a must for Valentine's Day and Coach doesn't disappoint with this one. Made with brass, it features a double-chain necklace and the signature Coach "C" on the pendant. 
$35 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $88)
Coach Gallery Tote With Heart Floral Print
Coach Gallery Tote With Heart Floral Print
Coach
Coach Gallery Tote With Heart Floral Print
This cute shoulder bag has all the room you need for a day trip or a trip to the grocery store. It's made with coated canvas and features heart-shaped flowers to celebrate Valentine's Day and spring. 
$114 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Pegged Signature Bangle
Coach Pegged Signature Bangle
Coach
Coach Pegged Signature Bangle
This enamel bangle boasts Coach's signature hardware. Wear alone or stack with other bracelets. 
$69 AT COACH (REGULARLY $119)
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag
Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here.
$375 AT COACH
Coach Rowan Satchel
Coach Rowan Satchel
Coach
Coach Rowan Satchel
This Coach handbag is crafted with crossgrain leather with a spacious interior and a full zip top so you can fit all your "stuff" within this purse.
$129 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Wool Top Coat
Coach Wool Top Coat
Coach
Coach Wool Top Coat
The Coach Wool Top Coat is crafted with a fine wool blend and is finished with leather trim. This coat is also almost $500 off the retail price.
$319 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $798)
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
Coach
Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25
This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. 
$795 AT COACH
Coach Bowery Bootie
Coach Bowery Bootie
Coach
Coach Bowery Bootie
This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are the perfect addition to a winter wardrobe. They're crafted in smooth leather with a charming beadchain trim. Available in select sizes. 
$90 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $225)
Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 70% off the retail price.  This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns.
$119 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
This Coach purse is for the picky person with style. It's crafted in refined pebble leather and features a detachable handle and strap. It's available at the online Coach Outlet Store for 60% off the original price.     
$179 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $450)
Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag
Coach
Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail
Designed in collaboration with fashion icon Jennifer Lopez, this special-edition, pink-and-burgundy Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag will become a staple in any wardrobe. This fashion-forward flap crossbody bag comes with a convertible chain strap, gold hardware, snakeskin trim and multiple interior pockets. What's not to love?
$495 AT COACH
Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach Modern Harness Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life.
$45 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $150)

