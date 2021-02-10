Whether you need a new handbag or you're looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, the Coach Valentine's Day Sale has so many discounts, it'll be hard to walk away empty-handed. The brand is offering tons of discounts including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Along with sale items, Coach has an expansive gift guide shoppers can browse through, including handbag styles from the brand's collaboration featuring the art works of Jean-Michel Basquiat and an exclusive Hutton bag designed with Jennifer Lopez.

Coach is clearly a favorite among celebs. In addition to Lopez, stars such as Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and Michael B. Jordan have been the faces of the top fashion brand.

Be sure to also check out the Coach Outlet website, offering deals up to 70% off sitewide!

ET Style has also gathered tons of major markdowns and fashion deals from top brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers to shop for Valentine's Day. Plus, it's easy to find a retailer or store that's offering curbside pickup so you can still get everything on your list safely.

Shop our top Coach and Coach Outlet gifts and deals below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone.

Coach Bleeker Sandal Coach Coach Bleeker Sandal It's not too early to get ready for spring! This throwback sandal features a suede strap with the signature Coach buckle and a contoured wood footbed with a low block heel. $69 AT COACH (REGULARLY $115) Buy now

Shay Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail Coach Shay Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail The Shay Shoulder Bag is crafted of soft pebble leather, refined leather and genuine snakeskin. It features pockets inside and out so you can stay organized. $264 AT COACH (REGULARLY $375) Buy now

Coach Suede Biker Jacket Coach Coach Suede Biker Jacket This blue suede jacket is hard resist at 60% off the original price. $440 AT COACH (REGULARLY $1100) Buy now

Heart Trinket Box In Signature Canvas Coach Heart Trinket Box In Signature Canvas Give your sweetheart something to put all her trinkets this Valentine's Day. This one features the signature Coach canvas print and smooth leather and it's 60% off the regular price. $51 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $128) Buy now

Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting Coach Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting It wouldn't be Valentine's Day with red hearts everywhere -- and with this Coach purse, you can carry love wherever you go. Made from Nappa leather with quilting, it also has a detachable strap with 22" drop so you can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag. $150 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $428) Buy now

Coach Heart Pendant Necklace Coach Coach Heart Pendant Necklace The heart-shaped pendant is a must for Valentine's Day and Coach doesn't disappoint with this one. Made with brass, it features a double-chain necklace and the signature Coach "C" on the pendant. $35 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $88) Buy now

Coach Gallery Tote With Heart Floral Print Coach Coach Gallery Tote With Heart Floral Print This cute shoulder bag has all the room you need for a day trip or a trip to the grocery store. It's made with coated canvas and features heart-shaped flowers to celebrate Valentine's Day and spring. $114 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Coach Pegged Signature Bangle Coach Coach Pegged Signature Bangle This enamel bangle boasts Coach's signature hardware. Wear alone or stack with other bracelets. $69 AT COACH (REGULARLY $119) Buy Now

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag Go hands-free with the just-released Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Alie Belt Bag. You can shop the entire collection of purses, totes, and clothing here. $375 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach Rowan Satchel Coach Coach Rowan Satchel This Coach handbag is crafted with crossgrain leather with a spacious interior and a full zip top so you can fit all your "stuff" within this purse. $129 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Coach Wool Top Coat Coach Coach Wool Top Coat The Coach Wool Top Coat is crafted with a fine wool blend and is finished with leather trim. This coat is also almost $500 off the retail price. $319 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $798) Buy Now

Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 Coach Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 This structured bag is a great everyday handbag, with three interior compartments to keep everything organized. $795 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are the perfect addition to a winter wardrobe. They're crafted in smooth leather with a charming beadchain trim. Available in select sizes. $90 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 70% off the retail price. This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns. $119 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag Coach Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag This Coach purse is for the picky person with style. It's crafted in refined pebble leather and features a detachable handle and strap. It's available at the online Coach Outlet Store for 60% off the original price. $179 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail Coach Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag in Colorblock with Snakeskin Detail Designed in collaboration with fashion icon Jennifer Lopez, this special-edition, pink-and-burgundy Coach Hutton Shoulder Bag will become a staple in any wardrobe. This fashion-forward flap crossbody bag comes with a convertible chain strap, gold hardware, snakeskin trim and multiple interior pockets. What's not to love? $495 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather Coach Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life. $45 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

