The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

19 Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

By ETonline Staff
Valentine's Day is less than a week away! Not that we need an excuse to shop, but there's no better reason to get a new outfit than celebrating with your significant other. 

Obviously the usual plans for the holiday will look a lot like last year. However, no matter what your plans are -- whether you have an outdoor romantic dinner, a small girls night on the couch or staying in with your significant other while ordering takeout -- Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to look cute.

ET Style has gathered chic pieces for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Our top picks range from date night dresses and flirty lingerie to comfy loungewear and pajamas.

Be sure to check out our expansive Valentine's Day guide -- including gift ideas, sweet treats, romantic movies to stream and more ideas.

Shop stylish Valentine's Day outfit options below.

Dresses 

Fringed One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Fringed One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Fringed One-Shoulder Midi Dress
It's easy to feel sexy in fringe. This off-the-shoulder number from Anthropologie is the perfect dress for V-Day. 
$190
ASTR the Label Halter Neck Satin Maxi Dress
ASTR the Label Halter Neck Satin Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
ASTR the Label Halter Neck Satin Maxi Dress
Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning Halter Neck Satin Maxi Dress is the ultimate date night look.
$89
Nasty Gal Floral Ruched Adjustable Slip Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal Floral Ruched Adjustable Slip Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Floral Ruched Adjustable Slip Maxi Dress
For a V Day throwback to the '90s, this rutched satin dress is an elegant option that shows just enough skin to remind you it's February 14th.
$69$28
ALOHAS Breezy Sleeveless Knit Dress Black
ALOHAS Breezy Sleeveless Knit Dress Black
Verishop
ALOHAS Breezy Sleeveless Knit Dress Black
With hearts and heels, prepare to shock and awe with this dress from Verishop.
$163
Universal Standard Misa Dress
Universal Standard Misa Dress
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Misa Dress
We love this soft Universal Standard sweater dress for a casual yet polished look. It has pockets and sleeves that tie at the waist. Plus, it's the perfect red dress for Valentine's Day. 
$130
Missguided Plus Size Red Satin Asymmetric Strap Cowl Midi Dress
Missguided Plus Size Red Satin Asymmetric Strap Cowl Midi Dress
Missguided
Missguided Plus Size Red Satin Asymmetric Strap Cowl Midi Dress
We are loving this red dress from Missguided. It has a classic silhouette with a sexy cowl neck and an updated asymmetric hemline. 
$52$21
Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress
Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress
This silky floral dress from Lulus is so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.
$88
Nasty Gal Printed Mesh Racer Mini Dress
Nasty Gal Printed Mesh Racer Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Printed Mesh Racer Mini Dress
If you're looking for sassy date night outfit ideas, this mini dress from Nasty Gal has your number.
$49$20

Loungewear and Pajamas 

Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set
Summersalt
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set
The Summersalt Cloud 9 pajamas are made from recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly Modal that feels so soft on the skin. The pink buttoned top and pant set will have you lounging (and sleeping) in style. Throw on a pair of statement earrings to dress it up.
$95
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Eyemask & Pajamas
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Eyemask & Pajamas
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Eyemask & Pajamas
Celebs love Barefoot Dreams cozy loungewear -- this satin set is a departure from the brand's plush pajamas, but they are so luxurious and totally worthy of a hot date night. 
$165
Kate Spade New York 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Pj
Kate Spade 3/4 sleeve cropped pj
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Pj
Relax with a glass of wine and a romantic movie in these super cute Kate Spade pajamas with heart pattern.
$99$69
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
Amazon
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
If you want a cozy Valentine's Day, skip the sweater and slip into this fuzzy pajama set from Amazon. Add some fuzzy booties for the full fuzzy effect. 
$50
Lumento Women Short Sleeve V Neck Short Pajamas Set
Lumento Women Short Sleeve V Neck Short Pajamas Set
Walmart
Lumento Women Short Sleeve V Neck Short Pajamas Set
No need for lace -- comfort and cute come together for Valentine's Day in this pajama set from Walmart.
$32
Missguided Bralette and Wide Leg Bottoms Pajama Set
Missguided Bralette and Wide Leg Bottoms Pajama Set
Missguided
Missguided Bralette and Wide Leg Bottoms Pajama Set
This pajama set from Missguided proves you can still be sexy in sweatpants. 
$42$21

Lingerie

SKIMS Woven Shine Crop Top and Short Set
SKIMS Woven Shine Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Woven Shine Crop Top and Short Set
Silky, flattering, comfortable, what more can you ask for in a matching set?
TOP: $68
SHORT: $56
Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit
Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit
Cacique
Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit
Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with red embroidery and ribbon. 
$57 AT CACIQUE
Mapale Plus Size Cage Lace Bra and Panty Set
Mapale Plus Size Cage Lace Bra and Panty Set
Bare Necessities
Mapale Plus Size Cage Lace Bra and Panty Set
If you want to pull out all the stops for your sweetheart, show a little love with this bra and panty set under your perfect outfit for Valentine's Day from Bare Necessities. Just be prepared to stun.
$48
Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra & Entice Thong
free people lingerie
Free People
Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra & Entice Thong
A sultry hot pink lace lingerie set, featuring a balconette bra and thong with a pretty eyelash scalloped trim. 
BRA: $64 AT FREE PEOPLE
THONG: $22 AT FREE PEOPLE
Fleur du Mal Charlotte Lace Balconette Bodysuit
Fleur du Mal Charlotte Lace Balconette Bodysuit
Shopbop
Fleur du Mal Charlotte Lace Balconette Bodysuit
Under your skirt, dress or by itself, expect compliments with this bodysuit from Shopbop.
$245

