The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day is less than a week away! Not that we need an excuse to shop, but there's no better reason to get a new outfit than celebrating with your significant other.

Obviously the usual plans for the holiday will look a lot like last year. However, no matter what your plans are -- whether you have an outdoor romantic dinner, a small girls night on the couch or staying in with your significant other while ordering takeout -- Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to look cute.

ET Style has gathered chic pieces for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Our top picks range from date night dresses and flirty lingerie to comfy loungewear and pajamas.

Be sure to check out our expansive Valentine's Day guide -- including gift ideas, sweet treats, romantic movies to stream and more ideas.

Shop stylish Valentine's Day outfit options below.

Dresses

Universal Standard Misa Dress Universal Standard Universal Standard Misa Dress We love this soft Universal Standard sweater dress for a casual yet polished look. It has pockets and sleeves that tie at the waist. Plus, it's the perfect red dress for Valentine's Day. $130 Buy Now

Loungewear and Pajamas

Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set Summersalt Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set The Summersalt Cloud 9 pajamas are made from recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly Modal that feels so soft on the skin. The pink buttoned top and pant set will have you lounging (and sleeping) in style. Throw on a pair of statement earrings to dress it up. $95 Buy Now

Lingerie

