The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date
Valentine's Day is less than a week away! Not that we need an excuse to shop, but there's no better reason to get a new outfit than celebrating with your significant other.
Obviously the usual plans for the holiday will look a lot like last year. However, no matter what your plans are -- whether you have an outdoor romantic dinner, a small girls night on the couch or staying in with your significant other while ordering takeout -- Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to look cute.
ET Style has gathered chic pieces for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Our top picks range from date night dresses and flirty lingerie to comfy loungewear and pajamas.
Be sure to check out our expansive Valentine's Day guide -- including gift ideas, sweet treats, romantic movies to stream and more ideas.
Shop stylish Valentine's Day outfit options below.
Dresses
Loungewear and Pajamas
Lingerie
