Best Buy's Presidents' Day Deals: Up to 60% Off Exercise Equipment, Appliances & More
If there's any time of year to shop for your home, it's Presidents Day Weekend. From major savings on fresh new mattresses to home appliances, kitchen gadgets and decor, brands and retailers across the board are taking the holiday to mark down items big and small just for you to upgrade your space -- including Best Buy (aka your destination for all your gadget needs).
Perhaps you've already started your shopping for the long weekend, stocking up on marked-down home goods to make your at-home lifestyle exactly how you want it. But just in case you want to add some new tech to your cart, Best Buy has some of the best deals out there.
From smaller gadgets to up your daily routine to larger appliances like washing machines and smart refrigerators -- not to mention everyday tech (including Apple's iPad and Airpod Pros) and an exercise bike among other fitness gear -- the tech retailer has just what you're looking for to make 2021 one of your best years yet.
Scroll down to shop our top picks from Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale below.
Small Appliances
Large Appliances
Mobile & Audio
Televisions
Fitness
RELATED CONTENT:
Early Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now
The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day Weekend
Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Sales with Amazon's New Year Deals
Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now
Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store
Best Peloton Accessories: Everything You Need for Indoor Cycling