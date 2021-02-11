If there's any time of year to shop for your home, it's Presidents Day Weekend. From major savings on fresh new mattresses to home appliances, kitchen gadgets and decor, brands and retailers across the board are taking the holiday to mark down items big and small just for you to upgrade your space -- including Best Buy (aka your destination for all your gadget needs).

Perhaps you've already started your shopping for the long weekend, stocking up on marked-down home goods to make your at-home lifestyle exactly how you want it. But just in case you want to add some new tech to your cart, Best Buy has some of the best deals out there.

From smaller gadgets to up your daily routine to larger appliances like washing machines and smart refrigerators -- not to mention everyday tech (including Apple's iPad and Airpod Pros) and an exercise bike among other fitness gear -- the tech retailer has just what you're looking for to make 2021 one of your best years yet.

Scroll down to shop our top picks from Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale below.

Small Appliances

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer Best Buy Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer If you haven't had the chance to get yourself an air fryer, now's the time. $60 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Best Buy Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $40 off. $130 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $170) Buy Now

Insignia 8qt Digital Multi Cooker Best Buy Insignia 8qt Digital Multi Cooker Create meals for the whole family with this multifunction pressure cooker -- which features 12 preset programs to choose from. $60 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Samsung POWERbot™ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Visionary Mapping Best Buy Samsung POWERbot™ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Visionary Mapping Let this machine do the vacuuming for you as you do other things around the house (or out of it). Samsung's robot vacuum uses visionary mapping to adapt to the floors of your home, so it'll get every corner of the space. $250 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $500) Buy Now

Large Appliances

LG 10-Cycle High Efficiency Front-Load Washer with Steam and Built-In Intelligence Best Buy LG 10-Cycle High Efficiency Front-Load Washer with Steam and Built-In Intelligence Looking for a new, high-efficiency washer for your laundry? LG's washer takes the guesswork out of your loads using AI technology to select the perfect settings based on fabric texture and load size. $800 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $1000) Buy Now

LG French InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice Best Buy LG French InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice Want to give your home the full smart house experience? When you knock twice, LG's French InstaView Door-in-Door reveals what's inside without the need to open the door to check its stock. $3300 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $4200) Buy Now

Mobile & Audio

Apple AirPods Pro Best Buy Apple AirPods Pro Save $50 on these Bluetooth earbuds from Apple, which have active noise cancellation. $200 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Televisions

Toshiba 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV Edition TV Best Buy Toshiba 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV Edition TV Streaming your favorite content is easy with Toshiba's Smart FireTV Edition television, which is compatible with popular virtual assistants and includes USB and HDMI ports. $320 AT BEST BUY ($380) Buy Now

Insignia 24" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV Best Buy Insignia 24" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV Looking to outfit your smaller spaces with a quality TV? Look no further, this 24" option from Insignia has built-in WiFi to stream your shows and movies wirelessly. $100 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Hisense 55" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV Best Buy Hisense 55" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV Create an immersive viewing experience and save on this flatscreen television, which has built-in Chromecast so you can stream straight from your smartphone. $350 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

Fitness

NordicTrack RW200 Rower Best Buy NordicTrack RW200 Rower For those who have gotten into rowing workouts, NordicTrack's machine includes speakers with an auxiliary port so you can listen to music or watch videos without any additional complications. $800 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $1299) Buy Now

Nautilus U618 Upright Exercise Bike Best Buy Nautilus U618 Upright Exercise Bike Up your at-home workout game with this upright exercise bike, which features Bluetooth connectivity and app-based tracking to reach your fitness goals. $700 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $1200) Buy Now

Bowflex Treadmill 7 Best Buy Bowflex Treadmill 7 Get your miles in every day with this treadmill, which has personalized coaching and streaming entertainment on a 7" console. $1599 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $2399) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Early Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now

The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day Weekend

Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Sales with Amazon's New Year Deals

Early Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store

Best Peloton Accessories: Everything You Need for Indoor Cycling