Gap Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Jeans and More

By ETonline Staff
Gap

Continue to save big from now through Presidents Day with Gap, which is offering up to 50% off across the website. 

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering 50% off select jeans and tees. In addition, save up to 50% off on other select styles sitewide through Feb. 15. Finally, you can save an extra 10% on best-seller items with the promo code FORYOU or an extra 50% off select sale styles with the code SALE. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting from $3.

We've culled the Gap website to find the best deals to grab over the long weekend, which are listed below. Top picks include distressed skinny jeans, long-sleeve tops for winter layering, comfy joggers and a fuchsia dress to grab in anticipation for spring.

In addition to Gap, so many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for Presidents Day. Be sure to check out ET Style's guide to scoring the best deals this weekend.

Check out the Gap Presidents Day sale now and shop our favorites below.

Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
These light indigo skinny jeans have hidden pocket panels in the front for a sleek, smooth look.
$40 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80)
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
You can never have too many crewneck tees. Use the code FORYOU to get an extra 10% off the sale item. 
$20 AT GAP (REGULARLY $25)
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Get 10% off these best-selling comfy loungewear joggers. 
$45 AT GAP (REGULARLY $50)
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Gap Drop Waist SwingDress
Gap
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Get ready for spring with this bright fuchsia swing dress. 
$44 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70)
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
When you don't know what to wear, just throw on this soft buttoned jumpsuit. 
$36 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80)
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
Gap
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
We would imagine this sherpa jacket feels like a cloud on. Get an extra 50% off on top of the sale price with the code SALE.
$25 AT GAP (REGULARLY $118)
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Gap
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
This straight-leg, low-stretch jean looks like a vintage pair. 
$45 AT GAP (REGULARLY $90)

