Gap Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Jeans and More

Continue to save big from now through Presidents Day with Gap, which is offering up to 50% off across the website.

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering 50% off select jeans and tees. In addition, save up to 50% off on other select styles sitewide through Feb. 15. Finally, you can save an extra 10% on best-seller items with the promo code FORYOU or an extra 50% off select sale styles with the code SALE. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting from $3.

We've culled the Gap website to find the best deals to grab over the long weekend, which are listed below. Top picks include distressed skinny jeans, long-sleeve tops for winter layering, comfy joggers and a fuchsia dress to grab in anticipation for spring.

In addition to Gap, so many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for Presidents Day. Be sure to check out ET Style's guide to scoring the best deals this weekend.

Check out the Gap Presidents Day sale now and shop our favorites below.

Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt Gap Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt You can never have too many crewneck tees. Use the code FORYOU to get an extra 10% off the sale item. $20 AT GAP (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers Gap Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers Get 10% off these best-selling comfy loungewear joggers. $45 AT GAP (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress Gap Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress Get ready for spring with this bright fuchsia swing dress. $44 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit Gap Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit When you don't know what to wear, just throw on this soft buttoned jumpsuit. $36 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

GapFit Sherpa Jacket Gap GapFit Sherpa Jacket We would imagine this sherpa jacket feels like a cloud on. Get an extra 50% off on top of the sale price with the code SALE. $25 AT GAP (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

