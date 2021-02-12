Gap Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Jeans and More
Continue to save big from now through Presidents Day with Gap, which is offering up to 50% off across the website.
The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering 50% off select jeans and tees. In addition, save up to 50% off on other select styles sitewide through Feb. 15. Finally, you can save an extra 10% on best-seller items with the promo code FORYOU or an extra 50% off select sale styles with the code SALE. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting from $3.
We've culled the Gap website to find the best deals to grab over the long weekend, which are listed below. Top picks include distressed skinny jeans, long-sleeve tops for winter layering, comfy joggers and a fuchsia dress to grab in anticipation for spring.
In addition to Gap, so many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for Presidents Day. Be sure to check out ET Style's guide to scoring the best deals this weekend.
Check out the Gap Presidents Day sale now and shop our favorites below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents' Day Sales: Get An Extra 25% Off Clearance
Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales to Shop Now
The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day Weekend
Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now
Shop Cookware and Kitchen Deals with Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale