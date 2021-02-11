Lululemon Presidents Day Sale -- Shop Leggings, Tops and More

Love Lululemon? Grab deals on the activewear brand's top styles from their We Made Too Much sale during Presidents Day weekend.

Don't miss out on these markdowns on Lululemon fan favorites such as the Align Pant, Energy Bra, and Sit In Lotus Wrap. The sale includes a range of products including leggings, sports bras, jackets, tops and more. You'll find pieces to wear for your at-home workouts and for lounging around. Sizes are selling out quickly, so we suggest you hurry and add to cart. Note, all sale items are final.

If you're looking for more deals to shop during the long weekend, ET Style has gathered the best Presidents Day sale events. Shop mattresses, fashion, beauty and home deals.

Shop the Lululemon sale and check out our top picks below.

Lululemon Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant 28" Don't miss out on getting a deal on the popular Align pant. It feels buttery soft and weightless on. $69 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Sherpa 1/2 Zip Lululemon Lululemon Scuba Oversized Sherpa 1/2 Zip A cozy zip-up made from a warm wool-blend sherpa fleece fabric. $79 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

Lululemon Ever Ready Long Sleeve Lululemon Lululemon Ever Ready Long Sleeve You can wear this long-sleeve top whenever and wherever. It's made from pima cotton, so you know it'll be extra soft. $39 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

Lululemon Track and Train Short 8" Lululemon Lululemon Track and Train Short 8" Great for running and training, these high-rise, supportive workout shorts will keep up with every move. $54 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket Shine Lululemon Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket Shine This shiny down puffer jacket is water-resistant and easily packable. $99 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25" Lululemon Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25" Made with Lululemon's fastest-drying Everlux fabric, the Invigorate legging is perfect for intense workouts. $99 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Lululemon Sit In Lotus Wrap II Lululemon Lululemon Sit In Lotus Wrap II The Sit In Lotus Wrap II cardigan is great for casual days. The wool cardi has a longline silhouette, relaxed fit, ribbed detailing and thumbholes. $89 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Lululemon Align Wide Leg Crop 23" Lululemon Lululemon Align Wide Leg Crop 23" We love the Lululemon Align Wide Leg Crop pant for yoga and lounge. $59 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

