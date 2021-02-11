Presidents' Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

The beginning of a new year is undoubtedly exciting. However, with a new slate of personal goals, the first few weeks (and maybe months) can also be exhausting. At the end of a long day, there's nothing like diving head-first into a fresh new mattress. And if you're looking to upgrade yours, the early Presidents' Day mattress sales are just what you need.

Chances are you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next socially distanced getaway in the (literal) flurry of things -- or you're actually planning it. But for the moments when you aren't away on a road trip or a weekend escape, a warm and inviting mattress may just be the thing to get you excited about staying at home.

Ahead, we've put together the must-know brands putting out major deals (many of which have extended their sale dates) on their best-selling mattresses. From Tempur-Pedic and Tuft & Needle to Casper and Mattress Firm, these are the sales worth knowing -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales to shop ahead of Presidents' Day weekend now. And be sure to check back as the days get closer to the long weekend (which also happens to be Valentine's Day weekend, for those who are planning), as the sales may get even better closer to the date.

Our Top Picks

Cocoon by Sealy

At Cocoon by Sealy, get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill + Chill Hybrid Mattress + free sheets and pillows through Feb. 4.

Tempur-Pedic

From now until Feb. 22, save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets. Bonus: When you use the promo code 300FREE, you can get $300 in free accessories with the purchase of a mattress and foundation.

The Best Deals

Allswell

From Feb. 5 to Feb. 15, you can get 15% off of any Allswell mattresses and 20% off everything else on the brand's site with the promo code PREZ21.

Amerisleep

From now until Feb. 22, you can get 30% off of any mattress with promo code PRES30. Keep on saving with 25% off sheets, pillows and protectors with code PRES25, as well as 15% off blankets, toppers and seat cushions with code PRES15.

Amerisleep AS3

Awara Sleep

When you sign up for Awara Sleep's newsletter, you'll receive $300 off along with $499 worth of accessories (which includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows).

Casper

From Feb. 5-21, Casper is offering 15% off mattresses and 10% off bedding and all other accessories with promo code PRES15.

Haven

For their President's Day sale, Haven is giving you 30% off everything on its site.

Idle Sleep

Everything on Idle Sleep's site is available for 30% off for President's Day.

Layla Sleep

Save up to $200 on mattresses and get $300 in free accessories from now until Feb. 28.

Macy's

Macy's Big Home Sale is underway. Right now, you can save 15-65% on select items.

Mattress Firm

The Presidents' Day Sale at Mattress Firm has loads of Daily Deals to save you money. You can find markdowns on bundles that can save you up to $500.

Nectar Sleep

Shop now to take advantage of Nectar Sleep's Early Presidents' Day Sale. Get 30% off the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. Plus, every mattress purchase comes with $399 of free accessories. Sale ends Feb. 7 at midnight.

Nest Bedding

From now until Feb. 28, you can get 20% off with the code PREzzzDAY at the checkout.

Overstock

At Overstock.com's President's Day Blowout, save up to 70% on thousands of items, including mattresses. Plus, get free shipping on everything.

Puffy

You can get $300 off of Puffy's mattresses, and in the process, you'll get a free pillow.

Puffy Lux Mattress

Purple

Purple will give you a free sheet set and a pillow when you purchase select mattresses.

Tuft & Needle

With the exception of its Meditation Cushion and Quilt, Tuft & Needle is offering 10% off of everything on its site and up to 15% off of mattresses until Feb. 15.

