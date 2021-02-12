Shopbop Presidents' Day Sale: Get Over 60% Off
Calling all fashion girls, Shopbop is having a sale for Presidents Day! The trendy online retailer is offering over 60% off in their sale section, boasting thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and other accessories.
The lineup includes tons of top designers and brands such as Loeffler Randall, Madewell, Veronica Beard, Vince and Staud. Whether you're looking for a coat to wear for the rest of winter, warm-weather pieces to add to your wardrobe for spring or new loungewear to cozy up in at home, the Shopbop sale is filled with stylish deals to browse through this weekend. Some of our favorites include a pair of Prada cat-eye sunglasses, a Tory Burch crossbody bag and that Lioness ruched dress you've been seeing all over Instagram.
In addition to Shopbop, so many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for Presidents Day. Be sure to check out ET Style's guide to scoring the best deals during the long weekend.
Shop the Shopbop sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gap Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Jeans and More
Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents' Day Sales: Get An Extra 25% Off Clearance
Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales to Shop Now
The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day Weekend
Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now
Shop Cookware and Kitchen Deals with Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale