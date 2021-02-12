Shopbop Presidents' Day Sale: Get Over 60% Off

Calling all fashion girls, Shopbop is having a sale for Presidents Day! The trendy online retailer is offering over 60% off in their sale section, boasting thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and other accessories.

The lineup includes tons of top designers and brands such as Loeffler Randall, Madewell, Veronica Beard, Vince and Staud. Whether you're looking for a coat to wear for the rest of winter, warm-weather pieces to add to your wardrobe for spring or new loungewear to cozy up in at home, the Shopbop sale is filled with stylish deals to browse through this weekend. Some of our favorites include a pair of Prada cat-eye sunglasses, a Tory Burch crossbody bag and that Lioness ruched dress you've been seeing all over Instagram.

In addition to Shopbop, so many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for Presidents Day. Be sure to check out ET Style's guide to scoring the best deals during the long weekend.

Shop the Shopbop sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Double Strap Mini Bag Shopbop Tory Burch Perry Bombe Double Strap Mini Bag Score this Tory Burch crossbody bag with double zip compartments and two-tone straps. $210 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $299) Buy Now

Loeffler Randall Arianna Square Toe Boots Shopbop Loeffler Randall Arianna Square Toe Boots Save $270 on these Loeffler Randall square-toe boots. Note, this is final sale. $180 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

Lioness Military Minds Long Sleeve Dress Shopbop Lioness Military Minds Long Sleeve Dress This Lioness ribbed long-sleeve dress with ruched ties is a fan favorite. $69 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Ireneisgood Beanie Shopbop Ireneisgood Beanie A fun "Good For You" beanie from model Irene Kim's brand. Note, this is final sale. $40 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Prada Cinema Cat Eye Sunglasses Shopbop Prada Cinema Cat Eye Sunglasses Grab this deal on Prada cat-eye sunglasses. $265 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $378) Buy Now

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Court Earrings Shopbop Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Court Earrings A diamond and gold vermeil huggie by Jennifer Zeuner. $106 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $176) Buy Now

Madewell Brighton Coat Shopbop Madewell Brighton Coat You're sure to wear this Madewell herringbone coat for many seasons to come. $230 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

