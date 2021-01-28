The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

It's never too early to dream about warmer days ahead (while currently bundled up in cozy loungewear). Spring break will look different for everyone this year as we continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Whether you've got an alternative spring break plan, staycationing, going on a road trip and camping near the water or just relaxing at home and sunbathing in the backyard, warm weather calls for a new swimsuit to add to your collection.

ET Style has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish spring break bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikinis and one-pieces from brands we love such as Aerie, Eloquii, Summersalt, ASOS and Swimsuits For All.

Shop the best spring break swimwear below.

Aerie V Scoop Bikini Top & Super High Cut Cheekiest Bikini Bottom American Eagle Aerie V Scoop Bikini Top & Super High Cut Cheekiest Bikini Bottom American Eagle's Aerie is an awesome store to look for cute swimwear that won't break the bank. They also offer an expansive range of sizes. We love this paisley and floral print bikini, part of Aerie's Real Good collection -- made with 80% recycled nylon. TOP: $30 AT AE (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now BOTTOM: $19 AT AE (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Summersalt Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece This Summersalt two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move. $95 AT SUMMERSALT Buy Now

Sea Level Cross Front Underwire Bikini Top & Bikini Bottoms Nordstrom Sea Level Cross Front Underwire Bikini Top & Bikini Bottoms If you're looking for a classic black bikini that'll never go out of style, opt for this Sea Level pair. The underwire bikini top with crossover front and convertible straps has great reviews for great bust support. The mid-rise bottoms have a comfortable power-mesh lining. TOP: $80 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now BOTTOM: $45 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set Amazon Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options. $26 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Eloquii Side Tie Swimsuit Eloquii Eloquii Side Tie Swimsuit We're obsessed with this animal print strapless one-piece with side tie from Eloquii. Be sure to check the brand's latest promo code on the website to save on this fun swimsuit. $150 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Solid & Striped The Nina Belt Solid & Striped Solid & Striped The Nina Belt The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on and know you'll feel good in it. $158 AT SOLID & STRIPED Buy Now

Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set This Swimsuits For All set comes with a chic and sexy mesh panel tankini and full-coverage bottoms. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. $72 AT SWIMSUITS FOR ALL (REGULARLY $114) Buy Now

Frankies Bikinis Birdie Ruffle Bikini Top & Ali Ruffle Skimpy Bikini Bottom Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis Birdie Ruffle Bikini Top & Ali Ruffle Skimpy Bikini Bottom This pink bikini from Frankies Bikinis boasts feminine ruffle details and an adorable cherry print. TOP: $110 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS Buy Now BOTTOM: $85 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS Buy Now

Oseree Lumiere One Shoulder One Piece Revolve Oseree Lumiere One Shoulder One Piece Oseree has become a celebrity favorite for their flashy, fashion-forward swimsuits. This one-shoulder lurex number is definitely a showstopper. $260 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Skims Waffle Knit Collection is Back

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking