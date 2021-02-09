Early Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales to Shop Now
Presidents' Day weekend is right around the corner, which means many of your favorite fashion and beauty brands are offering deal after deal. To help you save big, ET Style has gathered the best sale events happening before and during the holiday weekend with the important promo codes and details you need to know.
Shop markdowns on select items and get sitewide discounts from Adidas, Macy's, Fenty Beauty, Ulta, Urban Outfitters and so many more of your go-to retailers.
Be sure to also check back as we update you on the latest Presidents' Day deals, like awesome mattress sales.
Start saving now by browsing through the best Presidents' Day fashion and beauty sales below.
Fashion
Adidas
Get 50% off select Stan Smith sneakers with promo code STAN from Feb. 8-11.
Alice + Olivia
Extra 25% off sale styles from Feb. 11-18.
Athleta
Take 20% off masks (5-pack or more), up to 60% off bottoms through Feb. 28, and up to 60% off swim through March 15.
Banana Republic
Up to 40% off "Must-Have Styles" and an extra 60% off sale styles through Feb. 10. Restrictions apply.
Bloomingdale’s
Save 60% to 70% when you take an extra 50% off items labeled "Extra 50% Off Clearance." Plus, save 30% to 50% on a large selection of wear-now styles, starting on Feb. 10. Finally, save 40% to 50% off a large selection of denim, starting on Feb. 10.
DVF
Receive 20% off on sale styles with promo code LONGWEEKEND from Feb. 12-15.
Frank And Oak
Extra 10% off when you buy three or more warehouse sale items using promo code WHS10.
Intermix
Take 10% off all private label items (excluding pre-sale items) with promo code PL10 through April 3. Restrictions apply.
Jimmy Choo
Shop the online exclusive Aveline 100 sandals in royal red and receive a complimentary I Want Choo fragrance.
Joie
Get 25% off resort styles with promo code RESORT25.
Kohl's
Extra 15% off purchase with promo code TAKE15 through Feb. 15.
Macy’s
Take 20% to 50% off select styles and save up to 70% off fine jewelry for semi-annual sale through Feb. 14.
Missguided
Extra 15% off athletic wear through Feb. 14 with the promo code VIACOM.
Nordstrom Rack
Save an extra 25% off on red tag clearance items online for the Clear the Rack event on Feb. 12-15.
Pact
Save 25% on all men's and kids' products with promo code FEBRUARY25 through Feb. 28.
Stuart Weitzman
Take 25% off full-price styles with promo code SPRING25 for the Spring Ahead event from Feb. 11-20.
Urban Outfitters
Save 30% on all BDG Denim from Feb. 11-16. Take 50% off hundreds of styles on Feb. 15 only.
Verishop
Take 20% off men's and women's full-priced items with promo code LUCKY21 with minimum $100 purchase from Feb. 10-21.
Beauty
Bluemercury
Free overnight shipping on all orders through Feb. 10. Receive 15% off purchases of $150 or more with promo code ENJOY15 on Feb. 13-15.
The Body Shop
Take 20% off bath and body products and 25% off cleansers and toners. Plus, save up to 30% when you shop Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day bundles.
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Shop 30% off select beauty products.
Fenty Beauty
Up to 50% off sale items.
HUM Nutrition
Receive 15% off first orders of $29 or more with promo code VDAY15 through Feb. 15. Get three products and save 15%.
KORA Organics
Take 15% off sitewide with promo code LOVE15 through Feb. 15.
Peter Thomas Roth
Buy one, get the same one for free sitewide with promo code VDAY through Feb. 14.
Saks Off 5th
Up to 75% off beauty clearance items.
Ulta
Take $3.50 off qualifying $15 purchase with promo code 992042, plus free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
