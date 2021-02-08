Adidas Sale: Get Stan Smith Sneakers for 50% Off
For everyone who loves streetwear must-haves, everyday wardrobe staples and all-around beloved shoes, your time has come. There's an Adidas sale happening -- and it's all about one cult-favorite style: Stan Smiths.
From now until Feb. 11, Adidas will offer 50% off the original retail price of select Stan Smith styles when you use the promo code STAN at the checkout. Grab yourself a vegan leather version of Adidas' classic white-and-green sneaker from the sale -- which includes men's, women's and children's options. Be sure to act fast. With a deal like this, there's no doubt these sneakers will sell out (and fast).
Whether you want a fresh, squeaky clean pair to go into your growing collection of classic white sneakers or you're looking to go in the opposite direction with an edgy and cool black style, the Adidas sale has plenty of Stan Smith sneakers for the entire family.
To get you started with your shopping, ET Style pulled together the best Stan Smith shoes from the sportswear brand's sale below. Scroll down to add them all to your cart.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok
20 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More
The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga
Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes