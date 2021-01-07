Shopping

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Adidas Sale
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The Amazon New Year, New You Deals are here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family all month long for the New Year Sale.

The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code is needed. Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand at Amazon New Year, New You Deals event. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

The Amazon New Year, New You Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo YogaJ.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon New Year sale, including electronics, home decor,, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dyeleggingskids shoesjewelryluggage, fitness trackers, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen applianceswinter jackets, athleisureboots and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Ahead check out ET Style's top picks and shop Adidas deals at Amazon's New Year, New You Deals. 

Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas
This is the staple adidas sneaker for and perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
REGULARLY $65
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now, while supplies last.  
REGULARLY $50
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 31% off the retail price, while supplies last. These sneakers also comes in seven other colors.
REGULARLY $80
Lite Racer Shoes
Adidas
adidas Lite Racer Shoes
Amazon
Lite Racer Shoes
Adidas
These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. Save an extra $10 when you apply the coupon.
Women's Sleek Sneaker
Adidas
adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Sleek Sneaker
Adidas
The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are crafted with three stripes on the leather upper of these shoes to offer a sleek look. Save 20% off this sneaker, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $80
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during this Amazon sale.
REGULARLY $80
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 40% off the retail price. 
REGULARLY $140
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
These classic adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe.
REGULARLY $40
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
Amazon
Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt
adidas
This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.
REGULARLY $65
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.
REGULARLY $35
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one.
REGULARLY $90
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Amazon
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
This Adidas medium support, compression fit sports bra is 25% off, while supplies last.
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
REGULARLY $20
Digi Print Graphic Tank
adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank
Amazon
Digi Print Graphic Tank
adidas by Stella McCartney
The adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank is a steal, grab one while supplies last.
REGULARLY $47.99
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 29% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $100
T10 Pants
Adidas
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
T10 Pants
Adidas
Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with a grey color options. 
REGULARLY $45
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Take your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers.
REGULARLY $230

 

