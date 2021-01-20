Shopping

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes -- Take Up To 40% Off on Sneakers, Boots, Sandals, & More

By Doriean Stevenson‍
skechers amazon cyber monday 2020 sale
Amazon/Skechers

The new year is here and there are tons of deals to be had to scoop up at the Amazon New Year, New You shopping event.

Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your shoe game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of workout sneakers or boots to wear for fall and winter, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids, so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

The Amazon New Year, New You sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's New Year Sale, including electronics, home decortravel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner backpacks, swimwear, underwear, watchescookware, kitchen appliances, men's clothing, shoes, underwear, braskids/baby geardiamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dyeluggage, fitness trackers, toys and jewelry.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon's New Year Sale.

Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Amazon
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Gift these cool workout shoes with memory foam. 
$55.79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
The perfect mesh walking shoe. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie
Skechers Parallel Suede Wedge Ankle Bootie
Amazon
Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie
Style meets comfort with Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie. With just a slight lift in the heel makes these perfect for transitioning from day to evening without sacrificing fashion. 
STARTING AT $49.97 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. 
$46.67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
Skechers Sport womens D'lites Biggest Fan running sneaker with memory foam
Amazon
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. 
$45.06 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe
Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe
Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement.  
STARTING AT $58.50 ON AMAZON
Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno
We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. 
$41.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Amazon
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole, make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort.
STARTING AT $58.92 ON AMAZON
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
Amazon
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. 
$80.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89.99)
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker
These Sketchers Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker are not only cute, but comfortable for all of our dog lovers. These Sketchers Paws Sneakers have scrunch back and a memory foam footbed.
$39.95 AT AMAZON
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 
$44.81 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.95)
Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Skechers at a great deal.
$54.95 AND UP AT AMAZON
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
$34.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Skechers Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport
Skechers Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport
Amazon
Skechers Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport
A Sketchers ultra-comfortable sling back sandal with a luxe foam footbed for all day wear.
$25.98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer. 
STARTING AT $30.76 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)

