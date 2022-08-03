Do you ever feel like you dress the same as everybody else? We love Aritzia bodysuits, Abercrombie denim, and Mejuri hoops as much as the next person, but it's also nice to develop a style all your own. Shopping independent designers allow you to explore your personal taste with less influence from the mainstream fashion cycle. By shopping indie brands, you can expand your wardrobe far beyond the next viral TikTok clothing item while supporting small business owners—in the process.

Don't know where to start on your indie brand journey? Luckily, online retailer Verishop is hosting a massive sale on designer and independent brands with savings of up to 70% off retail. Verishop carries thousands of brands for men's and women's clothing, home goods, beauty, and wellness. They offer platforms for women-founded, BIPOC-founded, and sustainably produced products that'll support causes that you care about.

Hudson Jeans Holly High-Rise Straight Ankle Jean Verishop Hudson Jeans Holly High-Rise Straight Ankle Jean If you're looking for a go-to pair of jeans that will last far beyond the next trend cycle, a straight leg will never go out of style. Hudson Jeans is known for their high quality denim so you can rest assured this pair will remain a closet staple for years $215 $108 Buy Now

With the summer sale, you can shop both tried and true brands such as Hudson Jeans and DKNY, as well as rising indie designers. Check out Italian footwear from Saint G, globally inspired trends from Nocturne, comfortable shoes from Sobeyo, and more.

The savings event currently has over 48,000 items to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to 10 pieces to help get you started. Some of our favorites include a braided sandal for under $30, $100 off a sweetheart neck dress perfect for transitioning to fall, and 70% off a '90s-inspired halter maxi dress. We also found Hudson Jeans, a wardrobe staple that you'll wear for years, for over $100 off retail. Look through our selections from the sale or browse the Verishop website for more great summer sale deals through August 9.

