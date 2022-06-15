Verishop is already a hub for finding some of today's trendiest products year-round. So, when the retailer hosts one of its very rare sales (emphasis on rare here, people) that features deals across all of its major categories, we can't help but take notice.

Enter in Verishop's current (and might we mention, truly can't-miss) V-Day Sale. Happening now through June 22, shoppers can take up to 25% off full-price women’s and men’s fashion, home decor, best-selling beauty solutions and more with the code BIRTHDAY22.

Shop the Verishop Sale

From Mestiza and Casa Amarosa to Âme Pure, UpCircle, Free the Roses and more, hundreds of pieces from luxury labels are now marked down at some of their lowest prices of the season — thanks to the V-Day sale, of course. Whether you need a restock on some of your cult-favorite beauty products, are hoping to add a more luxe touch to your home, or simply need some fresh fashion pieces for the new season, you'll find everything at Verishop — and now on major sale, too.

Ahead, browse ET's picks for the best fashion, beauty and home finds from Verishop's can't-miss birthday sale. Plus, check out Megan Fox's latest boohoo fashion collection, and shop the 34 best deals from Amazon's fashion outlet.

Fashion

Mestiza Torero Gown Verishop Mestiza Torero Gown Fancy a sunny ball gown for your next garden party or summer soirée? Look no further than this marigold, tiered maxi. $595 $446 Buy Now

Beauty

Home

