The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Is Back: Save an Extra 25% on Must-Have Summer Styles

By Kyley Warren
Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale 2022
Tory Burch

ICYMI: Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is officially on, and it's your last chance to upgrade your summer wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking about deals so good they only come twice a year. All of Tory Burch's discounted handbags, sandals and other cute summer styles are marked down an extra 25% thanks to the brand's Semi-Annual Sale

When it comes to delivering on quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics — which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.

Shop the Semi-Annual Sale

If you want to change up your summer style and save a bit more on sale items, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic deals from Tory Burch — you know, before they sell out. With exclusive deals on handbags, shoes, trendy clothing styles, chic accessories and dozens of new handbag styles, shoppers can save big on the brand's prettiest pieces. Whether you've been pining after a new handbag or are simply looking to give your closet a post-winter refresh, there's bound to be a statement-making accessory that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your style.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, swimsuits and more at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit

The geometric floral print on this one-piece swimsuit makes it a statement piece. Pair this with your favorite pair of sandals and a bucket hat and you'll be ready for a day-cation at the beach.

$228$105
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch
Jeweled Miller Sandal

Kick up your summer shoe game with these best-selling sandals — plus a jeweled touch.

$298$150
Crisscross Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch
Crisscross Bubble Jelly

Add a modern spin to the Y2K jelly sandals trend with these Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandals.

$228$120
Miller Cloud Shearling
Miller Cloud Shearling
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud Shearling

Crafted with shearling material so soft, it's like walking on a cloud.

$268$97
Brocade Studio Bag
Tory Burch Brocade Studio Bag
Tory Burch
Brocade Studio Bag

The Brocade Studio Bag is decorated with flowers and birds, which are iconic themes for anyone's summer style. Plus, the retro 90s handbag build makes it even easier to stay on trend this season.

$498$262
Jersey Stripe Dress
Tory Burch Jersey Stripe Dress
Tory Burch
Jersey Stripe Dress

Get ready for warmer weather in this simple striped jersey dress. Shop now to get it for just $75. 

$298$75
Jessa Shearling Clog
Tory Jessa Shearling Clog
Tory Burch
Jessa Shearling Clog

We can't get enough of the shearling shoe trend — they're the perfect marriage of cozy and cute.

$368$97
Reva Square Sunglasses
Tory Burch Reva Square Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Reva Square Sunglasses

Keep the sun out of your eyes this summer with these dark tortoise-patterned sunglasses. 

$185$90
Chelsea Boot
Chelsea Boot
Tory Burch
Chelsea Boot

Elevate any day or evening look with a fresh pair of boots — like this brown-colored Tory Burch style.

$378$127
Artist Dress
Artist Dress
Tory Burch
Artist Dress

Slip into a vibrant orange dress for all those cool summer nights

$428$150
Miller Stud Pearl 5MM Hinge Bracelet
Tory Burch Miller Stud Pearl 5MM Hinge Bracelet
Tory Burch
Miller Stud Pearl 5MM Hinge Bracelet

Finish all your summer outfits with this simple but elegant hinge bracelet. Or pair it with a few more Tory Burch bracelets to really accessorize your wrists. 

$178$90
Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

This convertible shoulder bag offers the perfect earthy tone for any outfit or season.

$528$285
Tory Sneaker
Tory Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Sneaker

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Tory Burch sneakers.

$228$90
Brocade Shoulder Bag
Brocade Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Brocade Shoulder Bag

This carefree shoulder bag style totally embodies the flair of the '90s.

$498$262
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

This green and yellow floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside, and you can't beat the discount. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for your beach getaway this summer.

$258$135

