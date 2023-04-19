Summer is just around the corner, meaning it's time for a wardrobe refresh. If you keep missing out on the spring sale bargains all your friends seem to find, we've got you covered. Tory Burch has a great lineup of celeb-favorite sandals, dresses, handbags and swimsuits on sale for as much as 50% off now. With Tory Burch's deals, you can start building up your summer go-to's before the sweltering heat really arrives.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Tory Burch is putting some of its best-selling items for a fraction of the original price, so now's the time to stock up on pretty dresses to ramp up your warm-weather style. And while you're at it, throw some new sandals in the mix, too. Tory Burch's iconic Miller Cloud sandals are included in the sale for half off of their normal price.

Whether you're looking for a new designer bag or Apple Watch band to add into the mix or you want cute shoes to wear on your next getaway, we've sifted through the sale to find the deals worth adding to your cart. There are also plenty of items that would make perfect Mother's Day gifts for the stylish mom in your life. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Tory Burch sale.

Miller Wallet Crossbody Tory Burch Miller Wallet Crossbody The Miller Crossbody has an adjustable strap and a gusseted shape that opens to multiple compartments — including a zippered pocket that fits a phone. $348 $259 Shop Now

Sète Tote Tory Burch Sète Tote Constructed of soft leather, the sides expand and contract. Striking in its simplicity and craftsmanship, distinctive details add to its character: tonal leather-covered hardware and a folded Double T tag that continues the origami concept. $848 $629 Shop Now

Lace Crop Top Tory Burch Lace Crop Top Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set. $448 $269 Shop Now

Ruffle Neck Dress Tory Burch Ruffle Neck Dress Effortless and polished, Tory Burhc's ruffle-neck midi dress is a nod to easy style with balloon sleeves, an open neckline, and a tie-waist belt. $498 $149 Shop Now

Printed Knotted Top Tory Burch Printed Knotted Top Covered in a wild landscape of desert flowers, the Printed Knotted Top is made of the highest-quality Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey (a world-renowned source from Italy), which feature four-way stretch, impeccable fit, long lifespan and SPF 50 sun protection. $118 $79 Shop Now

Smocked Midi Dress Tory Burch Smocked Midi Dress This printed midi dress is perfect for sunny days. Featuring a tiered skirt and smocked top, the square neck can be worn on or off the shoulders. $498 $349 Shop Now

Small McGraw Bucket Bag Tory Burch Small McGraw Bucket Bag The new spring-ready McGraw Small Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather and suede. Carry the versatile bag two ways with your favorite look. $348 $239 Shop Now

Bombé Miller Slide Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion. $298 $119 Shop Now

