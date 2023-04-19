Shopping

Save Up to 50% On Tory Burch's Summer-Ready Sandals, Handbags, Swimsuits and More

By ETonline Staff
Summer is just around the corner, meaning it's time for a wardrobe refresh. If you keep missing out on the spring sale bargains all your friends seem to find, we've got you covered. Tory Burch has a great lineup of celeb-favorite sandals, dresses, handbags and swimsuits on sale for as much as 50% off now. With Tory Burch's deals, you can start building up your summer go-to's before the sweltering heat really arrives. 

Tory Burch is putting some of its best-selling items for a fraction of the original price, so now's the time to stock up on pretty dresses to ramp up your warm-weather style. And while you're at it, throw some new sandals in the mix, too. Tory Burch's iconic Miller Cloud sandals are included in the sale for half off of their normal price. 

Whether you're looking for a new designer bag or Apple Watch band to add into the mix or you want cute shoes to wear on your next getaway, we've sifted through the sale to find the deals worth adding to your cart. There are also plenty of items that would make perfect Mother's Day gifts for the stylish mom in your life. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Tory Burch sale.

McGraw Garden Basketweave Tote
McGraw Garden Basketweave Tote
Tory Burch
McGraw Garden Basketweave Tote

A play on the classic market bag, the roomy silhouette features elegantly knotted top handles, a removable pouch and a die-cut Double T

$1,598$899
Miller Wallet Crossbody
Miller Wallet Crossbody
Tory Burch
Miller Wallet Crossbody

The Miller Crossbody has an adjustable strap and a gusseted shape that opens to multiple compartments — including a zippered pocket that fits a phone.

$348$259
Wavelength Denim Skort
Wavelength Denim Skort
Tory Burch
Wavelength Denim Skort

Inspired by American sportswear classics, the Wavelength Skort is made from hand-dyed Japanese cotton denim.

$448$159
Sète Tote
Sète Tote
Tory Burch
Sète Tote

Constructed of soft leather, the sides expand and contract. Striking in its simplicity and craftsmanship, distinctive details add to its character: tonal leather-covered hardware and a folded Double T tag that continues the origami concept.

$848$629
Lace Crop Top
Lace Crop Top
Tory Burch
Lace Crop Top

Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set. 

$448$269
Ruffle Neck Dress
Ruffle Neck Dress
Tory Burch
Ruffle Neck Dress

Effortless and polished, Tory Burhc's ruffle-neck midi dress is a nod to easy style with balloon sleeves, an open neckline, and a tie-waist belt.

$498$149
Printed Knotted Top
Printed Knotted Top
Tory Burch
Printed Knotted Top

Covered in a wild landscape of desert flowers, the Printed Knotted Top is made of the highest-quality Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey (a world-renowned source from Italy), which feature four-way stretch, impeccable fit, long lifespan and SPF 50 sun protection.

$118$79
Smocked Midi Dress
Smocked Midi Dress
Tory Burch
Smocked Midi Dress

This printed midi dress is perfect for sunny days. Featuring a tiered skirt and smocked top, the square neck can be worn on or off the shoulders. 

$498$349
McGraw Band for Apple Watch, 38mm-40mm
McGraw Band for Apple Watch
Tory Burch
McGraw Band for Apple Watch, 38mm-40mm

Crafted in leather, with hand-sewn pick stitching, this Apple Watch band is perfect for everyday wear.

$95$79
Small McGraw Bucket Bag
Small McGraw Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Small McGraw Bucket Bag

The new spring-ready McGraw Small Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather and suede. Carry the versatile bag two ways with your favorite look. 

$348$239
Bombé Miller Slide
Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide
Tory Burch
Bombé Miller Slide

These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion.

$298$119

