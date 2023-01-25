The Best Apple Watch Bands at Amazon and Nordstrom For A Stylish Look This Winter
With the new year in full swing, you may be looking to upgrade your old Apple Watch band and sport a new look this winter season. Luckily for you, Amazon and Nordstrom currently have tons of stylish, sporty, and luxurious band options that will give your Apple Watch a fresh feel and will fit comfortably on your wrist.
Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you.
If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors.
Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch Bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather. Plus, be sure to check out our top picks for Apple Watch chargers and charging stations to shop now.
The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands
Think pink with this sleek chevron quilted strap in supple leather.
This smooth leather strap is embossed with a subtle Tory Burch logo for an extra hint of elegance.
This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything.
This classic leather band is available in four bold colors that are cut and sewn in the USA.
This braided leather band is lightweight enough to feel comfortable while adding a stylish touch to any outfit.
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts
This breathable strap from Amazon is made of lightweight silicone and dotted with a breathable pattern so you can work out freely.
Get four bands for the price of one. The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts and the multiple colors are easy to switch out whenever the mood strikes.
Right now, you can save big on this 5 pack of durable and soft silicone Apple Watch bands. Chose from a variety of color collections to fit your mood and dress up your watch.
Exercise comfortably with this adjustable stretchy strap, which stays in place no matter what kind of day at the gym it is.
Stylish Apple Watch Bands
Glam up your Apple Watch with this jewelry-inspired strap.
Change up your look in a flash with any of these three straps, which range from sporty to sophisticated.
This shimmering beaded wrap band made of delicate glass and finely stitched textiles doubles as a stylish bracelet for your daily wear.
This lightweight and stylish tortoise-tone Resin band is the perfect simple statement piece.
