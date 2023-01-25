Shopping

The Best Apple Watch Bands at Amazon and Nordstrom For A Stylish Look This Winter

By Charlotte Lewis
Tory Burch Apple Watch
Tory Burch

With the new year in full swing, you may be looking to upgrade your old Apple Watch band and sport a new look this winter season. Luckily for you, Amazon and Nordstrom currently have tons of stylish, sporty, and luxurious band options that will give your Apple Watch a fresh feel and will fit comfortably on your wrist. 

Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you. 

If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors. 

Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch Bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather. Plus, be sure to check out our top picks for Apple Watch chargers and charging stations to shop now.  

The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands

Ted Baker London Chevron Leather Apple Watch Band
Chevron Leather Apple Watch® Band
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Chevron Leather Apple Watch Band

Think pink with this sleek chevron quilted strap in supple leather.

$74
Tory Burch Mcgraw Leather Band
Mcgraw Leather Band for Apple® Watch, 42mm/44mm
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Mcgraw Leather Band

This smooth leather strap is embossed with a subtle Tory Burch logo for an extra hint of elegance.

$95
Secbolt Thin Leather Band
Secbolt Thin Leather Band
Amazon
Secbolt Thin Leather Band

This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything.

$10
Shinola Leather Apple Watch Band
Leather Apple Watch® Band
Nordstrom
Shinola Leather Apple Watch Band

This classic leather band is available in four bold colors that are cut and sewn in the USA.

$150
Double Woven Leather Band
Double Leather Band
Amazon
Double Woven Leather Band

This braided leather band is lightweight enough to feel comfortable while adding a stylish touch to any outfit.

$19

The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts

Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band
Breathable Soft Silicone Sport
Amazon
Breathable Soft Silicone Sport Band

This breathable strap from Amazon is made of lightweight silicone and dotted with a breathable pattern so you can work out freely.

$10
Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack
Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack
Amazon
Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack

Get four bands for the price of one. The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts and the multiple colors are easy to switch out whenever the mood strikes.

$12$9 WITH COUPON
OYODSS 5 Pack Apple Watch Bands
OYODSS 5 Pack Apple Watch Bands
Amazon
OYODSS 5 Pack Apple Watch Bands

Right now, you can save big on this 5 pack of durable and soft silicone Apple Watch bands. Chose from a variety of color collections to fit your mood and dress up your watch.

$20$11
Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch
Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch
Amazon
Stretchy Watch Band Compatible for Apple Watch

Exercise comfortably with this adjustable stretchy strap, which stays in place no matter what kind of day at the gym it is.

$9

Stylish Apple Watch Bands

The Posh Tech Beaded Bracelet Band for Apple Watch
Beaded Bracelet Band for Apple Watch
Nordstrom
The Posh Tech Beaded Bracelet Band for Apple Watch

Glam up your Apple Watch with this jewelry-inspired strap.

$45
Michael Kors Apple Watch Band Set
Michael Kors Apple Watch Band Set
Nordstrom
Michael Kors Apple Watch Band Set

Change up your look in a flash with any of these three straps, which range from sporty to sophisticated.

$250
The Posh Tech Beaded Wrap Band for Apple Watch
Beaded Wrap Band for Apple Watch
Nordstrom
The Posh Tech Beaded Wrap Band for Apple Watch

This shimmering beaded wrap band made of delicate glass and finely stitched textiles doubles as a stylish bracelet for your daily wear.

$35
Light House Store Fashion Resin Light Apple Watch Band
Light House Store Fashion Resin Light Apple Watch Band
Amazon
Light House Store Fashion Resin Light Apple Watch Band

This lightweight and stylish tortoise-tone Resin band is the perfect simple statement piece.

$24$19

