With the new year in full swing, you may be looking to upgrade your old Apple Watch band and sport a new look this winter season. Luckily for you, Amazon and Nordstrom currently have tons of stylish, sporty, and luxurious band options that will give your Apple Watch a fresh feel and will fit comfortably on your wrist.

Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you.

If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors.

Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch Bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather. Plus, be sure to check out our top picks for Apple Watch chargers and charging stations to shop now.

The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands

Secbolt Thin Leather Band Amazon Secbolt Thin Leather Band This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything. $10 Shop Now

The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts

Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack Amazon Sport Watch Bands, 4 Pack Get four bands for the price of one. The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts and the multiple colors are easy to switch out whenever the mood strikes. $12 $9 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Stylish Apple Watch Bands

