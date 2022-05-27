Shopping

Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Shop the 15 Best Fashion Deals for the Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Memorial Day Fashion
Amazon

Long holiday weekends always signify one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals. Such is the case with Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sale, which the retailer launched early so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.

From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Ray-Ban to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.

Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss Memorial Day weekend deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's Memorial Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Memorial Day beauty sales, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.

ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
Amazon
ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit

Amazon's best-selling bodysuit is perfect for a simple casual look this summer. This top is available in 18 different colors.

$36$26
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts are high-waisted and ready to be your go-to summer shorts.

$60$40
Fiorelli Rami Bucket Bag
Fiorelli Rami Bucket
Amazon
Fiorelli Rami Bucket Bag

Bucket bags are all the rage this season. Embrace the relaxed style with this tan-hued accessory.

$98$61
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph Lauren Butterfly Sunglasses

These butterfly sunglasses are as ethereal as they are trendy — with a acetate frame and light brown gradient wrap.

$241$178
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is perfect to style with any outfit this summer and is available in five different colors.

$175$124
Lucky Brand Chiffon Blouse
Lucky Brand Chiffon Blouse
Amazon
Lucky Brand Chiffon Blouse

This flowy Lucky Brand blouse is breathable with a pretty floral print.

$90$54
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket

Although we are passed the 'April Showers' season, you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors.

$90$50
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans

These comfy Levi's jeans also come in a collection of other colors. 

$70$49
Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Top
Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Top
Amazon
Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Top

The Anne Cole bandeaukini flatters all ages and can be mixed and matched with your favorite swim bottoms.

$68$48
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean
Amazon
True Religion Becca Bootcut Jean

You can never go wrong with investing in a quality pair of True Religion jeans — especially if they come in the form of this light-wash, bootcut style.

$160$146
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit

Florals for summer? Groundbreaking — maybe not, but they are especially cute on this one-piece.

$45$36
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Frankie Shoulder Bag

Keep it cool and quilted this summer with a glossy, leather shoulder bag from Calvin Klein — now 42% off.

$168$97
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this compact and chic camera bag accessory — now 14% off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

$295$253
adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe

Kick up your summer shoe game with these classic Adidas sneakers.

$65$48
Steve Madden Hooded Poncho
Steve Madden Hooded Poncho
Amazon
Steve Madden Hooded Poncho

Tap into your wild side with this cheetah-printed sherpa.

$78$45

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Spring and Summer 2022

The 33 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Deals on Swimsuits Just in Time For Summer — Starting at $12 

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets Up to 50% Off

Samsung Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More

The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Memorial Day Travel

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

TruSkin Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin

 