Long holiday weekends always signify one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals. Such is the case with Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sale, which the retailer launched early so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.

From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Ray-Ban to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.

Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss Memorial Day weekend deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's Memorial Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Memorial Day beauty sales, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket Although we are passed the 'April Showers' season, you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors. $90 $50 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Spring and Summer 2022

The 33 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Deals on Swimsuits Just in Time For Summer — Starting at $12

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets Up to 50% Off

Samsung Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More

The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Memorial Day Travel

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

TruSkin Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin