Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Plus-Size Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Floerns and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Amazon Plus Size Fashion collection
Amazon

Amazon's newly-debuted summer fashion guide is home to some of this season's trendiest styles — from structured sunnies and whimsical bucket hats to color-block tees, silky skirts and even a tiered maxi dress or two. The hub also boasts a special plus-size section, which offers a broader range of styles and fits — perfect for every woman and frame.

If you're in the market for some fresher, more colorful (perhaps even TikTok-approved) styles, then Amazon's Plus-Size Summer Fashion Guide is a great place to start — with clothing pieces starting as low as $8.

Shop the Plus-Size Styles

Regardless of your own personal style, you're likely to find a wide variety of products that seamlessly match your own vibe. Some of the standout items include a neon green tank dress, structured red halter sweater, a mocha, tiered maxi dress from The Drop and a body-hugging Beyond Yoga biker short combo.

Browse through the best finds from Amazon's plus-size fashion guide below. Plus, check out the trending products from Walmart's summer fashion collection, and shop ET's picks for the best swimsuits to sport this summer.

Spaghetti Strap Cami Bralette
Spaghetti Strap Cami Bralette
Amazon
Spaghetti Strap Cami Bralette

It's party girl summer and you'll look great with bralette.

$30$22
Lalagen Women's Plus-Size Casual Tank Dress
Lalagen Women's Plus-Size Casual Tank Dress
Amazon
Lalagen Women's Plus-Size Casual Tank Dress

Make a statement this summer with a neon green, body-hugging slip from Amazon.

$22
The Drop Women's Christy Cowl Neck Cami
The Drop Women's Christy Cowl Neck Cami
Amazon
The Drop Women's Christy Cowl Neck Cami

Hit the town in style with this silky, pearl-colored stretch top.

$40
Plus-Size Casual Denim Shorts
Plus-Size Casual Denim Shorts
Amazon
Plus-Size Casual Denim Shorts

You can never go wrong with having a pair of classic blue, lightly distressed shorts in your wardrobe — perfect for summer and beyond.

$26
The Drop Greta Square Neck Halter Bralette
The Drop Greta Square Neck Halter Bralette
Amazon
The Drop Greta Square Neck Halter Bralette

It doesn't get more Y2K than a red-hot halter top.

$30
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Get leggy with a fresh pair of straight-leg, white denim.

$49$21
The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
Amazon
The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Pair this hot pink, silky skirt with a cropped white tee for a trendy daytime look — or dress it up for a more formal night out.

$45
Yonique Plus-Size High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit
Yonique Plus-Size High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit
Amazon
Yonique Plus-Size High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit

Get wild this summer with a cheetah-printed swimsuit — the chicest companion for all of your beach and poolside antics.

$35
Floerns Ruched V-Neck Blouse
Floerns Ruched V-Neck Blouse
Amazon
Floerns Ruched V-Neck Blouse

Slip into something a little more romantic with this ruched, lantern sleeve top from Amazon — available in five colors.

$25
The Drop Keyla Tiered Midi Dress
The Drop Keyla Tiered Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Keyla Tiered Midi Dress

With its puff sleeve design and tiered silhouette, this dress is as comfortable as it is chic.

$60
Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Biker Shorts
Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Biker Shorts
Amazon
Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Biker Shorts

Tackle your next workout in style with these breathable (and refreshingly colorful) biker shorts.

$35
Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt
Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt

Channel your inner-rustic aesthetic with this structured, denim-inspired Ultimate Western Shirt from Levi's.

$60$50

