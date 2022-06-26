Amazon's newly-debuted summer fashion guide is home to some of this season's trendiest styles — from structured sunnies and whimsical bucket hats to color-block tees, silky skirts and even a tiered maxi dress or two. The hub also boasts a special plus-size section, which offers a broader range of styles and fits — perfect for every woman and frame.

If you're in the market for some fresher, more colorful (perhaps even TikTok-approved) styles, then Amazon's Plus-Size Summer Fashion Guide is a great place to start — with clothing pieces starting as low as $8.

Shop the Plus-Size Styles

Regardless of your own personal style, you're likely to find a wide variety of products that seamlessly match your own vibe. Some of the standout items include a neon green tank dress, structured red halter sweater, a mocha, tiered maxi dress from The Drop and a body-hugging Beyond Yoga biker short combo.

Browse through the best finds from Amazon's plus-size fashion guide below. Plus, check out the trending products from Walmart's summer fashion collection, and shop ET's picks for the best swimsuits to sport this summer.

