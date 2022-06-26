Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Plus-Size Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Floerns and More
Amazon's newly-debuted summer fashion guide is home to some of this season's trendiest styles — from structured sunnies and whimsical bucket hats to color-block tees, silky skirts and even a tiered maxi dress or two. The hub also boasts a special plus-size section, which offers a broader range of styles and fits — perfect for every woman and frame.
If you're in the market for some fresher, more colorful (perhaps even TikTok-approved) styles, then Amazon's Plus-Size Summer Fashion Guide is a great place to start — with clothing pieces starting as low as $8.
Regardless of your own personal style, you're likely to find a wide variety of products that seamlessly match your own vibe. Some of the standout items include a neon green tank dress, structured red halter sweater, a mocha, tiered maxi dress from The Drop and a body-hugging Beyond Yoga biker short combo.
Browse through the best finds from Amazon's plus-size fashion guide below. Plus, check out the trending products from Walmart's summer fashion collection, and shop ET's picks for the best swimsuits to sport this summer.
It's party girl summer and you'll look great with bralette.
Make a statement this summer with a neon green, body-hugging slip from Amazon.
Hit the town in style with this silky, pearl-colored stretch top.
You can never go wrong with having a pair of classic blue, lightly distressed shorts in your wardrobe — perfect for summer and beyond.
It doesn't get more Y2K than a red-hot halter top.
Get leggy with a fresh pair of straight-leg, white denim.
Pair this hot pink, silky skirt with a cropped white tee for a trendy daytime look — or dress it up for a more formal night out.
Get wild this summer with a cheetah-printed swimsuit — the chicest companion for all of your beach and poolside antics.
Slip into something a little more romantic with this ruched, lantern sleeve top from Amazon — available in five colors.
With its puff sleeve design and tiered silhouette, this dress is as comfortable as it is chic.
Tackle your next workout in style with these breathable (and refreshingly colorful) biker shorts.
Channel your inner-rustic aesthetic with this structured, denim-inspired Ultimate Western Shirt from Levi's.
