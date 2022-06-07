Megan Fox's Second Boohoo Fashion Collection Just Dropped — Shop the Summer-Ready Pieces
ICYMI: hot girl summer has finally begun. And with the launch of Megan Fox's second fashion collaboration, we have a plethora of sexy, new uniforms to sport for the season ahead, too.
Debuting today, the Megan Fox x Boohoo collection marks Fox's second fashion collaboration with Boohoo — though this particular drop boasts much more summer-friendly styles, with a selection of colorful pieces that includes everything from mesh midi dresses and monochromatic frocks to disco bralettes, relaxed shackets, shapely trousers and Y2K styles aplenty like bright crop tops and dazzling mini skirts.
“Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life. This new collection showcases a gorgeous color palette fitting for the season," said Fox in a release. "Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices.”
Much like her first Boohoo collection, Fox also worked with her renowned stylist Maeve Riley on this collab (aka the fashion genius who helped to develop Hailey Bieber's street style) — pulling inspiration from her own signature look.
With 40 fresh pieces inspired by the star's own personal style, Fox's new Boohoo campaign is officially available to shop via Boohoo's website — and includes pieces in a wide-range of sizes and price points.
Ahead, shop the most stylish pieces from Megan Fox's latest Boohoo fashion collection. Plus, browse the selection from Gigi Hadid's swimwear drop with Frankies Bikinis, and check out the new TikTok-approved cherry print collection from Coach.
The classic white tee gets a sexy upgrade with its oversized pocket design.
Sparkle all summer long with this diamond-embellished slip.
You can't go wrong with having a bulky blazer in your wardrobe — especially if it's in this orange blossom coloring.
Give your next evening 'fit some added structure with the help of this breathable shacket dress.
It's giving groovy-chic.
These trousers are easy, breezy and the prettiest blue.
With its square next structure, this size-inclusive bodysuit can easily be paired with any day-to-night style.
Who knew a metallic, foil-inspired dress could be so sexy?
Consider this structured blazer to be our new WFH uniform for summer.
Made from a breathable material, these trousers will carry you from your home to the office, beach and beyond.
Treat your fall 2022 closet to a mango-hued touch.
