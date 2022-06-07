ICYMI: hot girl summer has finally begun. And with the launch of Megan Fox's second fashion collaboration, we have a plethora of sexy, new uniforms to sport for the season ahead, too.

Debuting today, the Megan Fox x Boohoo collection marks Fox's second fashion collaboration with Boohoo — though this particular drop boasts much more summer-friendly styles, with a selection of colorful pieces that includes everything from mesh midi dresses and monochromatic frocks to disco bralettes, relaxed shackets, shapely trousers and Y2K styles aplenty like bright crop tops and dazzling mini skirts.

“Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life. This new collection showcases a gorgeous color palette fitting for the season," said Fox in a release. "Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices.”

Much like her first Boohoo collection, Fox also worked with her renowned stylist Maeve Riley on this collab (aka the fashion genius who helped to develop Hailey Bieber's street style) — pulling inspiration from her own signature look.

With 40 fresh pieces inspired by the star's own personal style, Fox's new Boohoo campaign is officially available to shop via Boohoo's website — and includes pieces in a wide-range of sizes and price points.

Ahead, shop the most stylish pieces from Megan Fox's latest Boohoo fashion collection. Plus, browse the selection from Gigi Hadid's swimwear drop with Frankies Bikinis, and check out the new TikTok-approved cherry print collection from Coach.

