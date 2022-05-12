Shopping

J Balvin Teams With Guess for a New Collection Inspired by ‘The Boy from Medellín’

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
New Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection
Guess

J Balvin has teamed up with Guess Originals to create the Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection — and it isn't just a collection of cool pieces to add to your wardrobe for summer; the line is all about self-love and self-expression. 

Inspired by Balvin’s documentary, The Boy from Medellín, Balvin's new Guess collection features fashionable summer styles like t-shirts, mini dresses, bucket hats, shorts and more that promote love, positivity and mental health with unique graphics, vibrant hues and motivational slogans. The 47-piece line ranges in prices from $14 to $148. 

Shop J Balvin x Guess

"This newest collab is all about peace and love – that’s what we need right now," the Colombian musician and mental health advocate said in the press release.

Shop our favorite pieces from the new Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Collection below. 

Checkered Trucker Jacket
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection Checkered Trucker Jacket
Guess
Checkered Trucker Jacket

A nice checkered denim jacket is perfect for layering outfits this summer and beyond. This light wash design features multiple peace and love logo designs throughout the checkered pattern. 

$128
Amor Tee
Guess x J Balvin Amor Tee
Guess
Amor Tee

Celebrate the essence of the Guess Originals x J. Balvin Amor Collection with this simple and stylish Amor-printed T-shirt. 

$44
AOP Denim Skirt
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection AOP Denim Skirt
Guess
AOP Denim Skirt

Pair the Amor Tee from this collection with the vibrant AOP Denim Skirt (which has 5 pockets, BTW).

$79
Wavy Tee
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection Wavy Tee
Guess
Wavy Tee

We love the Guess logo that's incorporated in the heart design. Layer this crew neck T-shirt under the Checkered Trucker Jacket from the Amor Collection, or wear it on its own. 

$49
Space-Dye Mini Dress
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection Space-Dye Mini Dress
Guess
Space-Dye Mini Dress

This rib-knit space-dye mini dress is the perfect summer style. 

$69
Crochet Hat
Guess x J Balvin Crochet Hat
Guess
Crochet Hat

This flappy crochet hat includes crocheted patches of the peace sign, smiley face and hearts. All of which, are super fitting for the Amor Collection.

$49
Crochet Cardigan
Guess x J Balvin Crochet Cardigan
Guess
Crochet Cardigan

A cute crochet cardigan is the perfect breathable outerwear for summer. Wear it on its own with a cute bralette underneath, or style it with a tank. 

$108

Shop The Amor Collection at Urban Outfitters

Amor Paz Satin Varsity Jacket
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection Amor Paz Satin Varsity Jacket
Urban Outfitters
Amor Paz Satin Varsity Jacket

The Amor Paz Satin Varsity Jacket features a motivational quote stitched onto the front of the piece. "Solo quiero mejorar cada dia" means "I just want to be better every day," which is a great positive affirmation to wear on your new favorite varsity jacket. 

$149
Trucker Hat
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection Trucker Hat
Urban Outfitters
Trucker Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this versatile trucker hat from the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Collection

$29
Paz Hoodie Sweatshirt
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection Paz Hoodie Sweatshirt
Urban Outfitters
Paz Hoodie Sweatshirt

This hoodie sweatshirt is decorated with a heart, smiley face and peace sign on the front and a unique interpretation of the Guess Original x J Balvin Amor Collection logo on the back. Get comfy by a bonfire this summer with this sweatshirt.

$98
Wavy Stripe Terrycloth Shirt
Guess x J Balvin Wavy Tripe Terrycloth Shirt
Urban Outfitters
Wavy Stripe Terrycloth Shirt

A simple button-up shirt is perfect for any summer event. Plus, the terrycloth fabric makes it extra comfortable to wear.

$79
Striped Short
Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection Striped Shorts
Urban Outfitters
Striped Short

Finish your summer style with this pair of striped terrycloth shorts

$69

RELATED CONTENT: 

Shop Selena Gomez's Go-To Skincare Products Shared on TikTok

The Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

17 Best Sandals for Men to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon