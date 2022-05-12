J Balvin has teamed up with Guess Originals to create the Guess x J Balvin Amor Collection — and it isn't just a collection of cool pieces to add to your wardrobe for summer; the line is all about self-love and self-expression.

Inspired by Balvin’s documentary, The Boy from Medellín, Balvin's new Guess collection features fashionable summer styles like t-shirts, mini dresses, bucket hats, shorts and more that promote love, positivity and mental health with unique graphics, vibrant hues and motivational slogans. The 47-piece line ranges in prices from $14 to $148.

"This newest collab is all about peace and love – that’s what we need right now," the Colombian musician and mental health advocate said in the press release.

Shop our favorite pieces from the new Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Collection below.

Checkered Trucker Jacket Guess Checkered Trucker Jacket A nice checkered denim jacket is perfect for layering outfits this summer and beyond. This light wash design features multiple peace and love logo designs throughout the checkered pattern. $128 Buy Now

Amor Tee Guess Amor Tee Celebrate the essence of the Guess Originals x J. Balvin Amor Collection with this simple and stylish Amor-printed T-shirt. $44 Buy Now

Wavy Tee Guess Wavy Tee We love the Guess logo that's incorporated in the heart design. Layer this crew neck T-shirt under the Checkered Trucker Jacket from the Amor Collection, or wear it on its own. $49 Buy Now

Crochet Hat Guess Crochet Hat This flappy crochet hat includes crocheted patches of the peace sign, smiley face and hearts. All of which, are super fitting for the Amor Collection. $49 Buy Now

Crochet Cardigan Guess Crochet Cardigan A cute crochet cardigan is the perfect breathable outerwear for summer. Wear it on its own with a cute bralette underneath, or style it with a tank. $108 Buy Now

Amor Paz Satin Varsity Jacket Urban Outfitters Amor Paz Satin Varsity Jacket The Amor Paz Satin Varsity Jacket features a motivational quote stitched onto the front of the piece. "Solo quiero mejorar cada dia" means "I just want to be better every day," which is a great positive affirmation to wear on your new favorite varsity jacket. $149 Buy Now

Trucker Hat Urban Outfitters Trucker Hat Keep the sun out of your eyes with this versatile trucker hat from the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Collection $29 Buy Now

Paz Hoodie Sweatshirt Urban Outfitters Paz Hoodie Sweatshirt This hoodie sweatshirt is decorated with a heart, smiley face and peace sign on the front and a unique interpretation of the Guess Original x J Balvin Amor Collection logo on the back. Get comfy by a bonfire this summer with this sweatshirt. $98 Buy Now

Striped Short Urban Outfitters Striped Short Finish your summer style with this pair of striped terrycloth shorts $69 Buy Now

