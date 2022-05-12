If you've ever admired Selena Gomez's glowing complexion, you're in luck. The star took to TikTok to share her complete skincare routine, and we have all the details on where to shop the products that keep her skin looking utterly fabulous.

Gomez is no stranger to showing her face on camera. The next season of her hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, returns later this summer. So, it's no wonder she has a multi-step routine to keep her skin clean, clear and protected, using huge names in skincare, like La Mer, Dior and Peter Thomas Roth.

Using Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" as a, well, dreamy soundtrack, Gomez completes her skincare routine for the camera, while looking perfectly elegant in a white sweater and her hair pulled back into an effortless bun. The fast-paced video shows off her steps from misting her face with the Evian Facial Spray to sitting with Peter Thomas Roth's Hydra-Gel Eye Patches (also favored by RHOBH's Kyle Richards) to sealing everything in with dabs of moisturizer to her cheeks, forehead and even décolletage.

Below, shop all the products the Rare Beauty founder uses in her TikTok skincare routine video and get the glowy look for yourself.

Evian Facial Spray Amazon Evian Facial Spray Selena preps her skin with a spritz of this ultra-hydrating Evian mist, which gives an extra boost of moisture with its fine spray. $19 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Amazon Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Gomez protects the delicate skin of her under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin. $75 Buy Now

La Mer The Moisturizing Cream Amazon La Mer The Moisturizing Cream The last step in the skincare routine is to seal all the serums and creams in with this thick, nurtrient-rich moisturizer from La Mer. The legendary cream has a long list of A-list fans, from J.Lo to Beyoncé, and now Selena Gomez. It's worth the hype. $98 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Tula Just Unveiled a New Anti-Aging Overnight Eye Cream

Celebrity Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli Spills on Spring Beauty Trends

Get 20% Off Paula's Choice Skin Care Products with This Secret Deal

Ellen DeGeneres on Her Morning Skincare Routine, Embracing Your Age

Peace Out Skincare Mother's Day Sale: Get Up to 30% Off