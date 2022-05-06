Ellen DeGeneres has had a passion for skincare since the start of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003.

The comedian has made sure to keep her skin healthy over the years, and launched her own skincare line, Kind Science, in 2021 with beauty expert Victoria Jackson.

"I’ve always been interested in skincare, but when I started my talk show and had to wear makeup every day, I think that’s when I really started paying attention to what my skin was experiencing on a daily basis," DeGeneres, 64, tells ET.

What sets Kind Science apart from other brands is that it is results-driven, cruelty-free, eco-friendly and made for all skin types.

"Kind Science products make your skin feel like it walked through a sprinkler on a hot day, but without the heat or the danger of tripping on a sprinkler head," the talk show host jokes.

"I love everything about the products. They're all lightweight, but super effective. You can layer them and they never feel too heavy or greasy, which is something that has bothered me with other products," she continues.

Instead of being anti-aging, Kind Science focuses on being age-positive to ensure that customers feel great in their skin, no matter what stage of life they are in.

"I think it’s important to embrace your age instead of fighting it, so as I’ve noticed things changing, I’ve tried to adapt. ... The best thing you can do is to keep taking care of [your skin] and learn what will work best for you as you get older and much, much wiser," she notes.

To give fans an inside look into her personal must-haves, DeGeneres spilled her morning skincare ritual with ET and took to Instagram to share a video about how she gets her glow.

"I usually wake up around 7 or 8, depending on what time I went to bed the night before, which is usually about 7 or 8," DeGeneres says.

"Then I brush my teeth, have coffee, wonder if I should have waited to brush my teeth until after my coffee, brush my teeth again and then hit the ground– not running, but at a brisk pace," she teases.

From there, DeGeneres has a simple routine that takes under 5 minutes to complete.

"I like to keep it fast and easy. I start right after I work out in the morning. First, I wash my face with the Gentle Cleanser, then I apply the Firming Serum, and then I add the Hydration Cream all over my face and neck," she shares.

Kind Science

"I know people are busy, so the whole process takes 3 minutes. If you share your bathroom with someone, this will immediately improve your relationship," the producer quips.

Before getting camera-ready, DeGeneres suggests using the brand's hydration cream as a primer and under eye cream ahead of concealer.

"The hydration cream adds another layer of moisture, which helps even out my skin to give it a great base for makeup. I always say the hydration cream is like a tall drink of water for your skin – those extra few sips can really change your day," she reveals.

DeGeneres adds, "The eye cream is a great prep step for smoothing and brightening the eye area before makeup."

When working, the stand-up comic opts for a natural, "no-makeup-makeup" look, but relies on a few key products including a light foundation, mascara and blush for a touch of glam.

What she avoids: "Nothing with too much shimmer and absolutely no glitter."

If DeGeneres is relaxing, she steers clear of makeup altogether. "I just stick to my skincare routine and a comfortable pant. ... I feel my most confident in my skin when I’m being myself," she explains.

