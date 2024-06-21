You can never have enough skincare products in your life, but quality skincare does come at a price. Luckily, there's a massive sale on cult-favorite products from Paula's Choice happening right now. Loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike, Paula's Choice just launched its Anniversary Sale with savings on all of the brand's bestsellers.

Now through Monday, June 24, Paula's Choice is offering 20% off sitewide, including the best-selling C15 Super Booster and the TikTok-viral Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. Shoppers can also use the code FINALE to get up to $180 worth of free gifts with their purchase of $65 or more.

Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. No matter what you're hoping to address, you can give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned — especially during the summer.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your summer skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening face wash, Paula's Choice boasts an incredible selection of anti-aging moisturizers, gentle cleansers, vitamin C serums, acne treatments and so much more.

Below, shop the best Paula's Choice deals to get clearer, brighter skin on a budget.

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster Paula's Choice Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster The key ingredients of this booster include 15% pure Vitamin C for radiance and skin tone, Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid as antioxidants combating aging and stressors, and Hyaluronic Acid for moisture retention, all helping to brighten complexion and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $55 $44 Shop Now

