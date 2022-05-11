Celebrity makeup artist Joyce Bonelli has created edgy and iconic looks for A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and more.

Bonelli is known for her distinctive style and technique, and now she's sharing her ultimate beauty secrets with ET while celebrating the launch of Joyce Bonelli Cosmétiques, a luxury, cruelty-free, and affordable skincare collection.

"I created Joyce Bonelli Cosmétiques to provide a suite of products to prep the skin for a flawless solid base. Packed with ingredients to visibly improve skin texture and prevent aging, the line aims to perfect the canvas before moving on to makeup," the beauty guru tells ET.

Bonelli's collection features a glitter mask to help achieve a contoured look, a makeup setting spray with SPF 15 to reduce shine and provide a matte finish, and two serums, one made to diminish redness and improve skin texture, and another for an instant blurring effect.

"It’s so important to maintain a skincare routine that works for you and prep your skin well before applying makeup, so that your makeup will last longer. If your base isn’t moisturized or properly hydrated, it’s more likely that your makeup will separate, as the skin will dry up much faster," Bonelli explains.

"I have had clients that have acne-prone skin, which is why the formulations are made for all skin types, focusing on hydration using hyaluronic acid," she adds.

Another tip the makeup pro recommends, "Great skin also means using products that can help slow down or delay the aging process of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Your skin texture will remain suitable for any makeup look and applying products will be much easier."

Once you've nailed your skincare regimen, Bonelli says creating the ideal glam look all comes down to personal preference.

"Do whatever you feel most confident in and comfortable with. It’s easy to get caught up with trends and the latest it-girl look, but if it doesn’t work with your skin type or even express who you are, then it’s not worth it," she notes.

If you are into experimenting, Bonelli suggests adding a pop of color for spring 2022 and looking to television and movies for extra inspiration.

"I'm excited for pigmented eyeshadows. It’s always fun to express oneself through makeup and I think this trend does a great job of that if it’s your type of thing. ... I actually am having so much fun working and love the requested Euphoria looks too," she shares.

"I’ve also noticed a lot of my clients are loving the Old Hollywood and soft glam looks. ... I'm really excited to do more of those classic looks," the makeup expert continues.

For a more effortless approach, Bonelli says clear, dewy skin with special touches can do the trick.

"For an everyday look, I love a really beautiful monochromatic look with flawless skin and contour. From there, I like an eyebrow that’s a little brushed up and defined but not too perfect. ... My favorite date night makeup is monochromatic skin and lips with chocolate smokey eyes, using a velvet matte lipstick for kissing of course."

One trend you won't see her get behind any time soon: "I’m nervous about the possible new generation thinning out their eyebrows like Pamela Anderson, like I did in junior high!" she jokes.

