Megan Fox's Boohoo Collection Is Here -- Shop the Sexy Pieces

Megan Fox's newly launched clothing collection with Boohoo is here and the looks are just as bold as the star's personal style! The actress -- along with her celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who also dresses Hailey Bieber and Dixie D'Amelio -- has collaborated with global fashion retailer Boohoo on a stunning range of over 40 styles that encompass Fox's statement-making aesthetic.

Standout styles from Boohoo's biggest celebrity collaboration are modeled by the 35-year-old star in the campaign. Her pieces include a pleated red pajama-style matching set (perfect for the holidays!), sexy cut-out LBD, Ohio varsity jacket (a nod to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's hometown) and an animal print trench coat that'll elevate any outfit.

"I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves," Fox said in the press release.

Each piece from Fox's Boohoo collection is available in sizes 2 to 24, and prices range from $12 to $120. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the sexiest styles from the Boohoo x Megan Fox fashion collection.

