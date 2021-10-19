Fashion

Megan Fox's Boohoo Collection Is Here -- Shop the Sexy Pieces

By ETonline Staff
Megan Fox's newly launched clothing collection with Boohoo is here and the looks are just as bold as the star's personal style! The actress -- along with her celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who also dresses Hailey Bieber and Dixie D'Amelio -- has collaborated with global fashion retailer Boohoo on a stunning range of over 40 styles that encompass Fox's statement-making aesthetic.

Standout styles from Boohoo's biggest celebrity collaboration are modeled by the 35-year-old star in the campaign. Her pieces include a pleated red pajama-style matching set (perfect for the holidays!), sexy cut-out LBD, Ohio varsity jacket (a nod to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's hometown) and an animal print trench coat that'll elevate any outfit.

"I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves," Fox said in the press release. 

Each piece from Fox's Boohoo collection is available in sizes 2 to 24, and prices range from $12 to $120. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the sexiest styles from the Boohoo x Megan Fox fashion collection. 

Boohoo x Megan Fox Double Slinky Knot Front Cowl Mini Dress
Boohoo x Megan Fox Double Slinky Knot Front Cowl Mini Dress
This slinky red dress is the sexy holiday party style of our dreams.
$35
Boohoo x Megan Fox Faux Leather Trench Coat
Boohoo x Megan Fox Faux Leather Trench Coat
Boohoo x Megan Fox Faux Leather Trench Coat
Keep it red hot this winter in this sleek and sexy trench coat.
$110
Boohoo x Megan Fox Pu Cut Out Bandeau Bralet
Boohoo x Megan Fox Pu Cut Out Bandeau Bralet
Boohoo x Megan Fox Pu Cut Out Bandeau Bralet
Pair this trendsetting top with an overcoat or stylish blazer for a fully layered look.
$35
Boohoo x Megan Fox Oversized Padded Ohio Varsity Jacket
Boohoo x Megan Fox Oversized Padded Ohio Varsity Jacket
This Ohio State varsity jacket might be a nod to Fox's boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly -- but it's so stylish, you can rock the style whether you're a fan of the school or not.
$95
Boohoo x Megan Fox Cut-Out Plunge Mini Dress
Boohoo x Megan Fox Cut-Out Plunge Mini Dress
Slip into something a little more sultry this winter and style this black cut-out number from Megan Fox's Boohoo collection.
$55
Boohoo x Megan Fox High Shine Oversized Puffer Jacket
Boohoo x Megan Fox High Shine Oversized Puffer Jacket
Boohoo x Megan Fox High Shine Oversized Puffer Jacket
Shine bright and stay warm this winter with this glossy oversized puffer jacket.
$85
Boohoo x Megan Fox Red Pajama Set
Boohoo x Megan Fox Red Pajama Set
This red, relaxed fit shirt -- along with its matching trousers -- are the perfect holiday PJs to cozy up in this winter.
$40
Boohoo x Megan Fox Zebra Wool Print Coat
Boohoo x Megan Fox Zebra Wool Print Coat
Tap into the wilder side of your fashion game with this zebra wool coat.
$100
Boohoo x Megan Fox Glitter Boyfriend Fit Blazer
Boohoo x Megan Fox Glitter Boyfriend Fit Blazer
Boohoo x Megan Fox Glitter Boyfriend Fit Blazer
Consider this the perfect party blazer for New Year's Eve and beyond.
$65
Boohoo x Megan Fox Vinyl Straight Leg Trouser
Boohoo x Megan Fox Vinyl Straight Leg Trouser
Boohoo x Megan Fox Vinyl Straight Leg Trouser
Kick up your pant game with these glossy, bubble gum pink vinyl trousers from the Boohoo x Megan Fox fashion collection.
$40

