TikTok Is Obsessed With the Coach Cherry Print Collection That's Ripe for Summer
Coach is universally known for having timeless designs that just seem to go with every outfit. With celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion sporting Coach bags, it's hard to not notice the brand's influence in the fashion industry. And once again, Coach has amped up its lineup of bags and accessories with a cherry print collection that's ripe for summer.
TikTok is always the first to know about some of the best styles, so it's no wonder that TikTok loves the Coach Cherry Collection. TikTok user @lilsniks came across the fruit-themed collection while shopping at a Coach store, and she just had to share her favorite finds from the latest collection with her followers — and over 100,000 TikTokers fell in love with the cherry print designs.
@lilsniks @coach has me in a chokehold #coach#cherrypurse#newbag#coachbag#TopGunMode♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
Cherry print has made a resurgence in the fashion realm ever since Kaia Gerber donned a cute cherry print dress back in 2018. But cherry print has always been a cult-favorite style staple. The Coach Cherry Collection gives classic designs like the Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag and the Belt Bag a refreshing new look. Plus, the collection also has a few new options for everyone who can't get enough of Coach's washed chambray leather.
Since Coach's latest accessories have a history of selling out quickly, we've put together a list of some of our favorite designs from the Coach Cherry Collection below.
This classic design from the 70s gets a summer-ready look thanks to the cherry print. Plus, you can never go wrong with a sturdy leather Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag.
Belt bags are a convenient accessory perfect for summer. Just clip this cute bag around your waist or across your chest, and enjoy a day in the summer sun.
This small messenger bag makes the perfect accessory when you're running errands. Though it's a smaller bag, it has plenty of space to store all your daily essentials with its four credit card slots, multifunctional pockets and full-length bill compartment.
Carry the Coach Rogue 17 With Cherry Print at your side as a handbag, or attach the bag strap and wear it as a stylish crossbody bag.
A tote bag decorated with a cute cherry print is perfect for any season. The Coach Willow Tote 24 With Cherry Print also has a detachable strap, so you can use it as a shoulder or crossbody bag.
Your favorite Coach bag could always use a little extra glam, and there's no better way to accessorize your Willow Tote 24 or your Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag than with Coach's Remade Cherry Bag Charm. This bag charm is made of materials salvaged from pre-owned Coach Bags, so it's also an eco-friendly way to stay on theme with the cherry print style.
Mix or match the Medium Zip Around Wallet With Cherry Print with a white cherry print handbag from the collection or a classic chambray design.
Decorate your favorite Coach bag with the Mini Tabby Bag Charm With Cherry Print. After all, nobody is stopping you from giving your shoulder bag its own shoulder bag.
Don your favorite sundress and sun hat, then finish the look with the Kitt Messenger Crossboy With Cherry Print.
Keep your favorite pair of sunglasses safe and secure in the Coach Sunglass Case Bag Charm With Cherry Print. It even clips onto your handbag, so you can easily access your shades.
A lightweight silk scarf is great for elevating your simple tank top and denim shorts look during the summer.
Try a stylish approach to organizing your favorite Coach handbag, belt bag or shoulder bag with this card case.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products on Amazon — Summer 2022
This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is 73% Off at Amazon
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Everything You Need to Know