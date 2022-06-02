Coach is universally known for having timeless designs that just seem to go with every outfit. With celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion sporting Coach bags, it's hard to not notice the brand's influence in the fashion industry. And once again, Coach has amped up its lineup of bags and accessories with a cherry print collection that's ripe for summer.

TikTok is always the first to know about some of the best styles, so it's no wonder that TikTok loves the Coach Cherry Collection. TikTok user @lilsniks came across the fruit-themed collection while shopping at a Coach store, and she just had to share her favorite finds from the latest collection with her followers — and over 100,000 TikTokers fell in love with the cherry print designs.

Cherry print has made a resurgence in the fashion realm ever since Kaia Gerber donned a cute cherry print dress back in 2018. But cherry print has always been a cult-favorite style staple. The Coach Cherry Collection gives classic designs like the Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag and the Belt Bag a refreshing new look. Plus, the collection also has a few new options for everyone who can't get enough of Coach's washed chambray leather.

Since Coach's latest accessories have a history of selling out quickly, we've put together a list of some of our favorite designs from the Coach Cherry Collection below.

Willow Tote 24 With Cherry Print Coach Willow Tote 24 With Cherry Print A tote bag decorated with a cute cherry print is perfect for any season. The Coach Willow Tote 24 With Cherry Print also has a detachable strap, so you can use it as a shoulder or crossbody bag. $350 Buy Now

Remade Cherry Bag Charm Coach Remade Cherry Bag Charm Your favorite Coach bag could always use a little extra glam, and there's no better way to accessorize your Willow Tote 24 or your Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag than with Coach's Remade Cherry Bag Charm. This bag charm is made of materials salvaged from pre-owned Coach Bags, so it's also an eco-friendly way to stay on theme with the cherry print style. $75 Buy Now

