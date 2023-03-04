Spring is nearly here and Coach Outlet is kicking off the new season early with extra 20% off clearance deals. Right now, hundreds of cute spring styles are being given double discounts to prepare your wardrobe for sunnier days ahead. Whether you're looking for new sunglasses to complete your wardrobe or finally snag that designer handbag you've been eyeing, the Coach Outlet clearance sale has a huge selection of trending bags and accessories.

No code is needed to unlock the additional discount, but as expected, many styles are already selling out. With spring-ready accessories starting at just $25, this is not a Coach sale you want to miss.

Coach is best known for its celeb-loved bags seen carried by Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion. There are over 300 timeless staples everyone should have on hand included in this limited-time sale. From crossbody bags and totes to backpacks for your spring getaway, shop our top picks from the Coach Outlet extra 20% off sale that are still available to shop now.

Kacey Satchel In Colorblock Coach Outlet Kacey Satchel In Colorblock This bag is so versatile and carries everything you need. Whether it be for a day at work, night out with the girls or even a day of lunch and shopping this bag fits it all. $378 $90 Shop Now

Mollie Tote 25 Coach Outlet Mollie Tote 25 Heading to the office? A tote like this will help you to feel prepared, comfortable and totally chic while carrying all of your essentials to and from work. $378 $151 Shop Now

