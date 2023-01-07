The Viral Coach Pillow Tabby Bag Is 50% Off Right Now: Shop The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Purse
Pillow bags are as popular as ever, and now the viral Coach Pillow Tabby Bag is majorly marked down in Coach's can't-miss Winter Sale — the brand's first sale event of the year. Jennifer Lopez modeled with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag on Instagram and now it is 50% off. The huge Coach sale is taking 50% off hundreds of styles and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag and save $198 while you can.
This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.
One of Coach's most popular styles of the moment, based off a 1970s archival design, now comes in deliciously soft shearling with smooth leather accents and lining.
The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple thanks to its pillow-like silhouette. The bag comes in two sizes, the 26 and the 18. With its slightly smaller size and two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a shoulder bag or wear crossbody, the 18 is a fashion statement perfect for all year round.
The Coach winter savings don't stop at the Pillow Tabby. Below, shop more of our favorite Coach deals to upgrade your wardrobe in the new year with designer bags, winter boots, and jackets.
Ultra-soft to the touch and super lightweight, the spacious Pillow Tote is a plush, everyday carryall. The roomy, squeezable style features an inside zip pocket to organize your small essentials.
The classic black ankle boot gets an extra dose of coziness with shearling accents.
Not too big, not too small, Willow is the perfect carry-it-all tote with space for all of your day-to-day essentials. Crafted of polished pebble leather, it features two open pockets and a secure center zip compartment.
Luxurious and cozy, this 100% lamb shearling coat is an investment piece that can be passed down for generations. Add it to your winter wardrobe for 50% off.
Coach's bestselling shoulder bag is especially chic and winter-ready in this dark pine green.
Coach's take on the trending clog style features a shearling outer in black or natural cream with a signature jacquard footbed and buckle closure.
This Signature Bucket Hat is equal parts trendy and practical — perfect for every season.
