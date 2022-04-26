Coach's famous Pillow Tabby Bag is back in stock and available in new shades, just in time for Mother's Day on May 8. In fact, Coach has launched the "I Got It From My Mom" Mother's Day campaign, featuring superstar Jennifer Lopez modeling the popular shoulder bag.

In addition to Lopez, Coach has teamed up with Tommy Dorfman, Noah Beck and Jessica Kelly to celebrate mother figures. And we can't think of a better way to show our appreciation for Mom than to treat her to a sleek new shoulder bag in a fun spring color. The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok.

Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.