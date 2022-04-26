This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is the Perfect Mother's Day Gift: Shop New Spring Colors
Coach's famous Pillow Tabby Bag is back in stock and available in new shades, just in time for Mother's Day on May 8. In fact, Coach has launched the "I Got It From My Mom" Mother's Day campaign, featuring superstar Jennifer Lopez modeling the popular shoulder bag.
In addition to Lopez, Coach has teamed up with Tommy Dorfman, Noah Beck and Jessica Kelly to celebrate mother figures. And we can't think of a better way to show our appreciation for Mom than to treat her to a sleek new shoulder bag in a fun spring color. The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok.
Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.
Since the Tabby bag has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your mom's fave color while you can. Scroll down to shop Coach's Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 for the mom in your life.
If you need some more gift ideas to finish the look, check out our Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022.
Gift your mom this classic style. The puffy leather on the Tabby bag and the neutral cream color makes this bag perfect for any look.
Shop the Tabby bag in black and you're sure to create a classic look when you pair it with a suit blazer and some matching slacks.
The light coral colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shape for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this shoulder bag.
The pewter silver metal clasps and the aqua pillow-soft leather fabric are the perfect combo. Help Mom step into spring in style with this colorway.
If small bags are more your style, don't worry. Coach also has the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18, which is a miniature version of the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26. Get one for yourself to match with Mom!
Finish your favorite floral sundress with this Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 in this light yellow shade.
Get the same effect with this mini version of the classic Coach Tabby bag. Carry your essentials to every occasion in this pretty purple shade.
This pale pistachio hue will refresh your wardrobe for spring.
